Resverlogix to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the Company") (TSX: RVX), a world leader in epigenetics or gene regulation, announces today that President and CEO Donald McCaffrey will be presenting virtually at the following conferences:

14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Resverlogix will give a virtual presentation at the LD Micro Main Event Conference on October 14th. Mr. McCaffrey will deliver his corporate presentation at 9:30 AM ET. Register to watch the presentation HERE.

Benzinga ALL ACCESS International

Resverlogix will also be participating in the Benzinga ALL ACCESS virtual event on October 22nd. Mr. McCaffrey’s presentation and interview will take place at 1:30 pm ET. Register to watch the live event HERE.

About Apabetalone

Apabetalone (RVX-208), is a first-in-class, epigenetic small molecule, or gene regulating, therapeutic candidate. It is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor, which works in preventing disease by turning genes on and/or off through regulation of gene expression. The prevalence of BET proteins in the human body allows apabetalone, through its unique mechanism of action, to simultaneously target multiple disease-causing biological processes while maintaining a well described safety profile – leading to a new way to treat chronic disease.

Cardiology:

In February 2020, apabetalone became the first therapy of its kind to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – for a major cardiovascular indication – following the groundbreaking findings from the BETonMACE Phase Three study. Data from BETonMACE showed apabetalone can potentially prevent major adverse cardiac events among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients who also have type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Covid-19:

On March 23, 2020, Resverlogix launched its COVID-19 program, enlisting world-renowned collaborators. Studies demonstrate that apabetalone has the potential to act against COVID-19 with a unique dual-mechanism: the first pillar of apabetalone’s dual-mechanism is preventing viruses from entering the cells and replicating; the second pillar is averting runaway inflammatory reactions that can cause severe and lasting organ damage. A Phase Two clinical trial is evaluating apabetalone in combination with standard of care for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Apabetalone treatment could potentially reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19. Apabetalone’s unique dual-mechanism also means that it is likely to show efficacy against COVID-19 variants and may even help fight other related viruses.