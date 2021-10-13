BM Technologies Increases Preliminary Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance & Provides Corporate Update

Throughout 2021 BMTX has delivered strong revenue and improving profitability, with record results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The company generated second quarter 2021 GAAP revenues of $22.9 million, an increase of 48% compared to the prior year, and $13.9 million of core EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the first half of 2021, nearly four times all of 2020.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, increases preliminary third quarter revenue and EBITDA guidance to approximately $22 million and $6 million respectively and about $92 million and $24 million for the full year ending December 31 st , 2021.

“We are investing heavily in our products and marketing on the student side of our business and are confident in our ability to acquire more students and retain them as customers for life by continuing to solve their most pressing pain points,” said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BM Technologies. “Our New Businesses which include our White Label and Workplace Banking verticals continue to experience significant expansion. We are actively working our pipeline of prospective new white label customers to offer a suite of financial services products through our proprietary API driven platform. Additionally, Google recently announced it is winding down its Plex program and although disappointing, BMTX continues to pursue various growth strategies and initiatives and this will not impact our ability to generate meaningful revenue and EBITDA now and in the future.”

Sidhu added: “As one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country with approximately 2 million account holders, we remain focused on expanding our profitable, high-growth business model. We look forward to our earnings announcement in November and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

Other growth initiatives BMTX will pursue over the next 6 to 18 months include: