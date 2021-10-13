checkAd

BM Technologies Increases Preliminary Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance & Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, increases preliminary third quarter revenue and EBITDA guidance to approximately $22 million and $6 million respectively and about $92 million and $24 million for the full year ending December 31st, 2021.

Throughout 2021 BMTX has delivered strong revenue and improving profitability, with record results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The company generated second quarter 2021 GAAP revenues of $22.9 million, an increase of 48% compared to the prior year, and $13.9 million of core EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the first half of 2021, nearly four times all of 2020.

“We are investing heavily in our products and marketing on the student side of our business and are confident in our ability to acquire more students and retain them as customers for life by continuing to solve their most pressing pain points,” said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BM Technologies. “Our New Businesses which include our White Label and Workplace Banking verticals continue to experience significant expansion. We are actively working our pipeline of prospective new white label customers to offer a suite of financial services products through our proprietary API driven platform. Additionally, Google recently announced it is winding down its Plex program and although disappointing, BMTX continues to pursue various growth strategies and initiatives and this will not impact our ability to generate meaningful revenue and EBITDA now and in the future.”

Sidhu added: “As one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country with approximately 2 million account holders, we remain focused on expanding our profitable, high-growth business model. We look forward to our earnings announcement in November and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

Other growth initiatives BMTX will pursue over the next 6 to 18 months include:

  • Expanding our digital banking platform with customized credit monitoring and identity protection services to improve engagement and customer retention.
  • Marketing credit to qualified customers to drive stronger engagement and customer lifetime value.
  • Implementing and launching a Direct-to-Consumer (“D2C”) segmentation strategy to provide target affinity groups with meaningful products and services.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BM Technologies Increases Preliminary Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance & Provides Corporate Update RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, increases preliminary third quarter revenue and EBITDA guidance to approximately $22 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...