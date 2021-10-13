H2O Innovation Will Release its Q1-FY2022 Financial Results and Reminds That Warrants Expire on November 15, 2021

checkAd

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST).

The Corporation will also host a conference call, on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2022 first quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website.

Time and date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST)
Dial in number:  1-888-440-2131 or 438-803-0534

Warrants Expire on November 15, 2021
H2O Innovation reminds to all the warrant holders that the outstanding common share purchase warrants issued on November 14, 2019 (the “Warrants”), at an exercise price of $1.40, will expire on November 15, 2021. Any Warrants that have not been exercised by 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on November 15, 2021 will automatically be cancelled.

The Warrants, which are publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HEO.WT, will be delisted before the market opens on November 16, 2021.

Holders of Warrants who wish to exercise their Warrants should review the exercise requirements contained in the warrant indenture between TSX Trust Company, formerly known as AST Trust Company (Canada) (the “Warrant Agent”) and the Corporation dated as of November 14, 2019, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and, if applicable, the certificate evidencing their Warrants. Holders of Warrants should contact their legal and investment advisors before submitting to the Warrant Agent the exercise form and any other applicable documentation.

About H2O Innovation 
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com

 





