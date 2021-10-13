Clearmind Medicine Files Provisional Patent Application Related to Methods of Drug-Assisted Psychotherapy

Drug-assisted psychotherapy combines drug and psychological treatments to leverage the benefits of each for a superior outcome. Most notably, drug-assisted therapy often improves the patient-therapist relationship and increases flexibility in the patient’s mind, allowing patients to discover and incorporate new ways of addressing their conditions.

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND ) ( FSE: CWY0 ) (“ Clearmind ” or the " Company "), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announces that it has filed a provisional patent application (PPA) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for novel methods of drug-assisted psychotherapy.

One of the complications of drug-assisted therapy is that continuous exposure to some drugs, i.e., MDMA, can result in patients developing tolerance to the drug, thereby hampering therapy. The underlying invention of Clearmind’s PPA is a method for treating subjects who are resistant to MDMA-assisted psychotherapy or those for whom it has become ineffective, undesirable or inappropriate.

The PPA, which was filed on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, establishes an effective filing date for protection of any invention described within it and establishes a date as prior art against later-filed applications.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented: “This filing is another marker in our commitment to build value by establishing a best-in-class IP portfolio to include novel molecules, delivery mechanisms, processes and protocols. These discoveries reflect the dedication, innovation and creativity at the heart of our research and development team and position us to pursue the substantial market opportunity in the field of psychedelic-based medicine.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.