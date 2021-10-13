checkAd

Clearmind Medicine Files Provisional Patent Application Related to Methods of Drug-Assisted Psychotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announces that it has filed a provisional patent application (PPA) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for novel methods of drug-assisted psychotherapy.

Drug-assisted psychotherapy combines drug and psychological treatments to leverage the benefits of each for a superior outcome. Most notably, drug-assisted therapy often improves the patient-therapist relationship and increases flexibility in the patient’s mind, allowing patients to discover and incorporate new ways of addressing their conditions.

One of the complications of drug-assisted therapy is that continuous exposure to some drugs, i.e., MDMA, can result in patients developing tolerance to the drug, thereby hampering therapy. The underlying invention of Clearmind’s PPA is a method for treating subjects who are resistant to MDMA-assisted psychotherapy or those for whom it has become ineffective, undesirable or inappropriate.

The PPA, which was filed on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, establishes an effective filing date for protection of any invention described within it and establishes a date as prior art against later-filed applications.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented: “This filing is another marker in our commitment to build value by establishing a best-in-class IP portfolio to include novel molecules, delivery mechanisms, processes and protocols. These discoveries reflect the dedication, innovation and creativity at the heart of our research and development team and position us to pursue the substantial market opportunity in the field of psychedelic-based medicine.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clearmind Medicine Files Provisional Patent Application Related to Methods of Drug-Assisted Psychotherapy TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...