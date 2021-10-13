checkAd

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Carol Lam to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and utilizing a product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Carol Lam to its Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Carol to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Charles Theuer, President and Chief Executive Officer of TRACON. “She brings a global perspective on technology development acquired through her extensive experience as deputy General Counsel for Qualcomm and as United States Attorney for the Southern District of California.”

For more than a decade, Carol was Senior Vice President and deputy General Counsel of Qualcomm Incorporated ($23.5 billion in revenues), a multinational corporation specializing in wireless telecommunications systems and a leader in 5G technology, where she dealt with complex tax, antitrust and intellectual property issues in China, as well as matters involving intellectual property, privacy, employment, and antitrust laws in Europe. Carol worked hand-in-hand with the company’s government affairs team in building relationships in other countries to create positive business environments for the company’s products.

Prior to joining Qualcomm, Carol served in an executive role in the government as the presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed United States Attorney for the Southern District of California, leading an office of more than 120 attorneys charged with enforcing federal criminal and civil laws. Prior to her appointment as U.S. Attorney, Carol was a Superior Court Judge and a federal prosecutor.

Carol’s past honors include the Health and Human Services Inspector General’s Award for Exceptional Achievement; the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service and the U.S. Department of Justice award for Superior Performance as an Assistant United States Attorney; California’s Top 100 Attorneys and California’s Top 75 Women Litigators (Los Angeles Daily Journal); Outstanding Attorney of the Year by the San Diego County Bar Association; the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s Trailblazer Award; and Legal Momentum’s Women of Achievement Award. Carol serves on the boards of Stanford University (Audit Committee Chair), the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (Audit Committee Chair), the National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys, and Stanford Women on Boards.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Carol Lam to its Board of Directors SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and utilizing a product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...