TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Carol Lam to its Board of Directors

“We are very pleased to welcome Carol to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Charles Theuer, President and Chief Executive Officer of TRACON. “She brings a global perspective on technology development acquired through her extensive experience as deputy General Counsel for Qualcomm and as United States Attorney for the Southern District of California.”

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and utilizing a product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Carol Lam to its Board of Directors.

For more than a decade, Carol was Senior Vice President and deputy General Counsel of Qualcomm Incorporated ($23.5 billion in revenues), a multinational corporation specializing in wireless telecommunications systems and a leader in 5G technology, where she dealt with complex tax, antitrust and intellectual property issues in China, as well as matters involving intellectual property, privacy, employment, and antitrust laws in Europe. Carol worked hand-in-hand with the company’s government affairs team in building relationships in other countries to create positive business environments for the company’s products.

Prior to joining Qualcomm, Carol served in an executive role in the government as the presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed United States Attorney for the Southern District of California, leading an office of more than 120 attorneys charged with enforcing federal criminal and civil laws. Prior to her appointment as U.S. Attorney, Carol was a Superior Court Judge and a federal prosecutor.

Carol’s past honors include the Health and Human Services Inspector General’s Award for Exceptional Achievement; the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service and the U.S. Department of Justice award for Superior Performance as an Assistant United States Attorney; California’s Top 100 Attorneys and California’s Top 75 Women Litigators (Los Angeles Daily Journal); Outstanding Attorney of the Year by the San Diego County Bar Association; the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s Trailblazer Award; and Legal Momentum’s Women of Achievement Award. Carol serves on the boards of Stanford University (Audit Committee Chair), the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (Audit Committee Chair), the National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys, and Stanford Women on Boards.