ORYZON presents safety and efficacy data of vafidemstat from the Phase II SATEEN trial in multiple sclerosis at ECTRIMS-2021

  • Long-term vafidemstat treatment was safe and well tolerated with drug exposures up to 2 years
  • Anti-inflammatory activity observed in vafidemstat-treated patients
  • SATEEN was a pilot, small scale, trial not powered to get definitive efficacy data

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, presented today final data from the Phase II trial SATEEN on vafidemstat’s ability to reduce the inflammatory response in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. The data were presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, ECTRIMS-2021, in an e-poster entitled “Safety And Efficacy Data From SATEEN Trial In Multiple Sclerosis”.

Eighteen MS patients were enrolled in this Phase II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, dose-finding trial that evaluated the safety and tolerability of two vafidemstat doses (0.6 mg or 1.2 mg, randomization ratio 2:3:3) in relapse-remitting MS (RRMS) or secondary progressive MS (SPMS) patients. Data analysis occurred after 9 and 15 months of treatment, with an optional additional open-label extension for SPMS patients.

The median age of the patients was 49 years; 72% were female and 67% were RRMS. The mean study permanence was 408 ± 156 days, with the longest exposure being 756 days. Treatment was well tolerated, and no serious adverse events were reported. Out of the 55 adverse events reported in the full population, only 13 in 7 patients were assessed as potentially related to treatment, 4 of which (including the only one considered severe during the trial) in 2 placebo treated patients.

This was a pilot, small scale trial not powered to get conclusive efficacy data. Accordingly, there were no statistically significant differences between groups in MRI, OCT or EDSS evaluations. Relapse or disease progression was recorded in 4 patients (22.2%).

Yet, selected patients treated with vafidemstat showed improvement in one or more clinical readouts. In addition, promising pharmacodynamic anti-inflammatory activity was reported in most of the vafidemstat-treated patients compared to placebo. Particularly, serum Th1/Th2 cytokine ratios were modulated with vafidemstat treatment, reaching statistical significance in 3 instances, including a clear dose-dependent decrease of the IFNγ/IL-4 ratio. Vafidemstat also promoted changes in the expression of several soluble markers important in MS pathogenesis, such as BDNF1 or EGF2, among others, and these differences were overall markedly larger when a positive clinical outcome was observed in the studied patient. Finally, in the same patients, plasma chemokine levels assessed by specific immunoassays (IP-10, MCP-1, RANTES) were also overall decreased upon vafidemstat treatment compared to placebo.

