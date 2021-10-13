checkAd

Elcora Advanced Materials Expands scope to include Battery Cell Metals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB – ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce it has begun a search for advanced metal mining projects to enhance both its mining and energy storage solutions adding additional markets beyond its graphite-based Li-ion technologies.  

Elcora has about nine years experience in the graphite industry including mining and processing and graphene production. In addition, Elcora has almost eight years of experience in the battery space, including thermal purification and spheronization of graphite, anodes, and the production and testing of coin cells in a full battery testing laboratory. The company plans on expanding its graphite access by sourcing one, or more graphite deposits using the near-term criteria of approximately two years to production.

The company is pleased to announce that it will be, also, using this battery and mining expertise to bring cathode metals into production, along the same timelines, to become a vertically integrated supplier of energy storage materials.

Elcora’s combination of mining experience and battery testing capabilities means that it is not limited to graphite, graphene and Li-ion battery applications. In fact, many applications remain where Li-ion is not the ideal energy storage solution. Specifically, problems like thermal runaway and sensitivity to operating temperature have been mitigated but not eliminated in Li-ion cell architectures. Further, the cost and relative rarity of elements like cobalt (used in Li-ion cathodes) may represent constraints on long-term and widespread adoption. Li-ion battery chemistries therefore represent a compromise between power capabilities, energy density, safety, material cost and availability. 

In view of this, Elcora is pleased to expand in scope to explore materials and applications where graphite-based Li-ion batteries remain insufficient or unappealing.

Commented Troy Grant, CEO, “We have spent the last couple of years researching and developing through the help of Federal grants and strategic relationships, the processing methods and specifics for graphite anode powder and graphene conductivity ideally suited for energy markets.  Our team is in discussion with various end users seeking supply agreements.  As part of our expanding goal to become a serious player in the energy space, we do not want to ignore the importance of other metals in energy storage.   We want to ensure that Elcora is well-positioned to contribute in the development of increasingly relevant energy storage solutions and materials, beyond and in addition to graphite-based Li-ion technologies.”

