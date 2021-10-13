checkAd

FactSet Acquires Cobalt Software, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Deal expands FactSet’s private markets offering and enhances its PE/VC workflow solutions

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that it has acquired Cobalt Software, Inc. (“Cobalt”), a leading portfolio monitoring solutions provider for the private capital industry. This acquisition advances FactSet’s strategy to scale its data and workflow solutions through targeted investments as part of its multi-year investment plan and expands its private markets offering. The transaction closed on October 12, 2021 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet’s fiscal 2022 results.

“We see tremendous opportunity in private markets, and Cobalt’s leading capabilities across portfolio monitoring, cash flow analytics, and benchmarking analysis offer great value to a wide range of private capital investment firms,” said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Research & Advisory Solutions, FactSet. “There is a growing need for a complete workflow solution for general partners that connects differentiated data with sophisticated tracking and portfolio reporting. Integrating Cobalt’s offering into FactSet allows us to meet that need while adding proprietary fund performance content to our private markets data universe.”

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Cobalt offers a next-generation portfolio monitoring platform that enables private capital firms to efficiently collect, analyze, and report on fund and portfolio company performance metrics and KPIs. Its personalized dashboards, advanced analytics, and on-demand reporting capabilities help general partner clients transform data into actionable insights, address complex limited partner demands, and competitively position their firms to understand what drives fund performance.

“FactSet and Cobalt share an unparalleled commitment to public service and we are delighted to be joining forces,” said Jason Weinstein, CEO, Cobalt. “There is a large and growing opportunity to offer integrated workflow, data and analytics to the PE/VC industry. By combining our capabilities, we will be optimally positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for these solutions and deliver even more value to clients.”

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 160,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

 

CONTACT: FactSet
Media contact:
Jennifer Berlin
+1 617.330.4122
jennifer.berlin@factset.com

Media & Investor Relations contact:         
Rima Hyder         
+1 857.265.7523         
rima.hyder@factset.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FactSet Acquires Cobalt Software, Inc. Deal expands FactSet’s private markets offering and enhances its PE/VC workflow solutionsNORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...