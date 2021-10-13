FactSet Acquires Cobalt Software, Inc.

“We see tremendous opportunity in private markets, and Cobalt’s leading capabilities across portfolio monitoring, cash flow analytics, and benchmarking analysis offer great value to a wide range of private capital investment firms,” said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Research & Advisory Solutions, FactSet. “There is a growing need for a complete workflow solution for general partners that connects differentiated data with sophisticated tracking and portfolio reporting. Integrating Cobalt’s offering into FactSet allows us to meet that need while adding proprietary fund performance content to our private markets data universe.”

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that it has acquired Cobalt Software, Inc. (“Cobalt”), a leading portfolio monitoring solutions provider for the private capital industry. This acquisition advances FactSet’s strategy to scale its data and workflow solutions through targeted investments as part of its multi-year investment plan and expands its private markets offering. The transaction closed on October 12, 2021 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet’s fiscal 2022 results.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Cobalt offers a next-generation portfolio monitoring platform that enables private capital firms to efficiently collect, analyze, and report on fund and portfolio company performance metrics and KPIs. Its personalized dashboards, advanced analytics, and on-demand reporting capabilities help general partner clients transform data into actionable insights, address complex limited partner demands, and competitively position their firms to understand what drives fund performance.

“FactSet and Cobalt share an unparalleled commitment to public service and we are delighted to be joining forces,” said Jason Weinstein, CEO, Cobalt. “There is a large and growing opportunity to offer integrated workflow, data and analytics to the PE/VC industry. By combining our capabilities, we will be optimally positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for these solutions and deliver even more value to clients.”

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 160,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.





CONTACT: FactSet Media contact: Jennifer Berlin +1 617.330.4122 jennifer.berlin@factset.com Media & Investor Relations contact: Rima Hyder +1 857.265.7523 rima.hyder@factset.com