Cannabis Global CEO Comments on Minor Cannabinoid Market in Light of California's AB 45 Hemp and Cannabis Bill

"Over the past two years, Cannabis Global has invested heavily in research and development programs for minor cannabinoids, especially THC-V. We have focused on creating novel methods to infuse both Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and the minor cannabinoids into foods and beverages. Our investments have yielded strong results, especially relating to our non-provisional patent filings for cannabinoid nanoparticles and fibers containing only cannabinoids and food-grade substances and for non-GMO life form production of cannabinoid glycosides. Additionally, we have developed other techniques and methods, such as our new live rosin and live resin infusions, among others, which we have decided to retain as trade secrets.

In our opinion, much of our efforts were at risk as companies in the non-regulated and unlicensed markets have begun to introduce products into the California market containing Delta-8 THC and minor cannabinoids, such as THC-V, derived through the manipulation of industrial hemp isolates. While the safety and legality of these products is certainly up for debate, these products produced outside of the regulated cannabis environment in California posed a competitive challenge for our Company.

Thus, we are pleased to see that State of California legislators have passed AB 45, and Governor Newsome signed the bill into law, with the provisions becoming effective immediately. Under AB 45, Delta-8 THC, as well as THCA, Delta-9, and Delta-10 THC, are included within the statutory definition of "THC" or "THC or comparable cannabinoid", along with any other cannabinoids deemed by the State to be necessary for inclusion under the definition. The results of the re-definition of "THC", in our opinion, and in the option of at least several attorneys who specialize in cannabis, is that AB 45 will prohibit the sale of products within the State that contain hemp extracts that exceeds 0.3% in "THC," as now more broadly defined within California.