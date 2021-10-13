Eskay Mining Concludes Drill Program at Its Consolidated Eskay Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project: Discovers Massive Sulfide Atop the TV Deposit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has concluded its 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Consolidated …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has concluded its 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Recent drilling encountered massive sulfide mineralization atop the TV volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") system, demonstrates extensive sulfide mineralization occurs between the TV and Jeff deposits, confirms that the highly prospective Upper Hazelton Group stratigraphy is present in close proximity to the C10 VMS system, and establishes that the newly discovered Vermillion deposit constitutes a major new VMS discovery for Eskay Mining. In addition, ground work at Scarlet Ridge (formerly named New York; name recently changed to avoid confusion with another prospect in the area with the same name) confirms that area hosts extensive rhyolite-hosted VMS mineralization over a strike length of at least 1.5 km.

These accomplishments were made in spite of the early arrival of snow storms beginning in mid September. The Company completed approximately 23,500 meters in 98 holes, or 78% of the targeted 30,000 meter program. As announced by Eskay Mining in a Company news release dated September 16, 2021, assay turn around is expected to continue to be protracted due to an extremely active drill season in the region as well as a chronic shortage of available labor, especially at sample preparation facilities.