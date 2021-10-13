Goldplay Completes Initial Sampling at Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects and Confirms District Scale Potential Resulting in New Discoveries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial field program on its two properties (together, the "Properties") known as "Big …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial field program on its two properties (together, the "Properties") known as "Big Frank" and "Goldstorm South" (formerly referred to as Niut Mountain"). The properties are located in the western Chilcotin District of southwestern British Columbia (see Figure 1) and have district scale potential for both high-grade epithermal and orogenic gold and copper-gold porphyry deposits (see previous News Release dated August 31, 2021). The Big Frank Project lies 30 km north of the head of Knight Inlet with logging road access to the Hoodoo South showing in the western Project area and is 70 km southwest of a year-round helicopter base at Bluff Lake (Figure 1). The Goldstorm South Project is situated within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of the helicopter base. The combined 6-day field program consisted of the collection of 442 rock and soil samples by 4 geologists across the 20 km long Big Frank and 8 km long Goldstorm South Projects. Sample locations are shown on Figures 2 and 3, respectively. Results are pending, but will be released when received.