Goldplay Completes Initial Sampling at Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects and Confirms District Scale Potential Resulting in New Discoveries
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial field program on its two properties (together, the "Properties") known as "Big Frank" and "Goldstorm South" (formerly referred to as Niut Mountain"). The properties are located in the western Chilcotin District of southwestern British Columbia (see Figure 1) and have district scale potential for both high-grade epithermal and orogenic gold and copper-gold porphyry deposits (see previous News Release dated August 31, 2021). The Big Frank Project lies 30 km north of the head of Knight Inlet with logging road access to the Hoodoo South showing in the western Project area and is 70 km southwest of a year-round helicopter base at Bluff Lake (Figure 1). The Goldstorm South Project is situated within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of the helicopter base.
The combined 6-day field program consisted of the collection of 442 rock and soil samples by 4 geologists across the 20 km long Big Frank and 8 km long Goldstorm South Projects. Sample locations are shown on Figures 2 and 3, respectively. Results are pending, but will be released when received.
Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated : "We quickly and effectively moved from signing a deal on these district scale properties on August 30, 2021, to a one-week due diligence, exploration and sampling program between September 1 and 7th. This work included the collection of 442 samples and the confirmation of district scale potential with large alteration systems. We have posted several short videos on our website taken during the property exams which help to demonstrate this potential. We eagerly await the assay results, are continuing the compilation of the districts and are preparing for next year's field programs."
At the Big Frank Property (9,470.8 hectares) , which covers a 15 kilometre long favourable geological trend , a total of 165 soil samples and 114 rock samples were taken over a 4 day period (Figure 2). Field crews completed initial investigations over the Hoodoo North, Confederation Glacier (Southeast Lancers Mountain area) and Hannah/Big Frank mineral occurrences. Sampling programs not only focussed on the confirmation of historical results, such as historical channel samples averaging 85 g/t gold, 51 g/t Ag and >1% copper over 2.0 metres at Hannah, talus fine samples with 1,550 ppb gold at Confederation and a combined approximate 1 km 2 open ended soil anomaly (incorporates >100 ppb Au, >500 ppm Cu, >4 ppm Ag and >25 ppm Mo) at Hoodoo North, but also around the margins of the occurrences (in areas exposed by recent glacial retreat) to potentially expand the target areas.
