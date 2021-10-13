checkAd

Stevia Corp. Announces Non-Binding Purchase Offer for California-based Consumer Products Company

Autor: Accesswire
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ("Stevia Corp" or the "Company"), a healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that it has …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ("Stevia Corp" or the "Company"), a healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that it has submitted a non-binding purchase offer for a California-based consumer products company with multiple existing products, revenue and alleged profits. The company's products have received excellent online reviews from many consumers. Any final purchase agreements and a definitive closing is subject to extensive due diligence and there is no assurance that the seller will accept our current offer. The company was introduced to Stevia Corp. through a third-party relationship of the Chairman of Stevia Corp. If the current purchase offer is accepted by the selling company and the sale is closed, the current shareholders of Stevia Corp. will still own in excess of 90% of the public company. We are also reviewing other opportunities.

The current non-binding purchase offer is completely in line with the company's main goal of creating shareholder value. The seller's products seem to be well received by consumers based on many reviews of the company's products. Our due diligence will include a thorough review of financials, historic marketing budgets, repeat purchase data, manufacturing processes, competitive advantages and more.

Kenneth Maciora, Chairman and President of Stevia Corp. commented, "We are excited about the potential of this company and their products. To be clear, any closing is subject to our extensive due diligence and board approval and there is no assurance the sellers will accept our offer. We are not announcing the name of the company at this time for obvious reasons including the fact that we don't want to create a public announcement for competitive bids."

About Stevia Corp.

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company and healthcare company focused on developing highly nutritional, high value products through proprietary plant breeding, excellent agricultural methodologies and innovative post-harvest techniques. Stevia Corp was founded on the principal of implementing socially responsible, sustainable, quality agribusiness solutions to maximize the long-term efficient production of nutritional crops.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Contact:

Kenneth Maciora
President
Stevia Corp.
(917) 670-9541
steviapresident@gmail.com

SOURCE: Stevia Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667887/Stevia-Corp-Announces-Non-Binding-Pu ...

Disclaimer

