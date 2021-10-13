checkAd

UiPath Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Power Robotic Process Automation Analytics in the Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. UiPath Insights is a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) analytics solution that measures, reports, and aligns enterprise automation operations with strategic business outcomes. This combined offering of UiPath with Snowflake’s compute, elastic scaling, and enterprise-grade secure data sharing capabilities provides customers with faster data processing, while enabling them to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys.

Along with the spotlight on enterprise automation as a strategic priority comes increased expectations about quantitatively measuring and validating its business impact. UiPath Insights allows business process owners to define, track, measure, and share process key performance indicators (KPIs) that measure the value and impact of a company’s overall automation strategy. Users can easily share dashboards across the company, track the KPIs that matter, and get email push notifications of critical events creating program-wide transparency.

“Our partnership with UiPath can help make scalable, secure RPA analytics on Snowflake more accessible to citizen analysts across an organization, to help drive business outcomes,” said Colleen Kapase, SVP of WorldWide Partnerships at Snowflake. “As demand for analytics and RPA on Snowflake increases, partnerships with organizations, such as UiPath, help us serve customers globally and support our mission of mobilizing the world’s data.”

UiPath and Snowflake can help organizations looking to move to the cloud. Snowflake's comprehensive approach provides customers with the security, since becoming a focal point of today’s data storage conversion and concern. UiPath and Snowflake assure customers in industries such as healthcare, financial services, and insurance that they have what they need to store and analyze their data securely in the cloud.

“End-to-end automation can only be fulfilled with a robust analytics platform that can handle today’s explosion of complex data,” said Dhruv Asher, SVP of Business Development and Product Alliances at UiPath. “With this new partnership, UiPath and Snowflake will serve the growing market demand to enable our joint customers to accelerate analytics and automation at scale and succeed in their digital transformation initiatives.”

As part of today's announcement, UiPath is now recognized as a Powered By Snowflake Partner within the Snowflake Partner Program.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

UiPath Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: UiPath - Software-Roboter für sich wiederholende einfache Aufgaben
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UiPath Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Power Robotic Process Automation Analytics in the Cloud UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. UiPath Insights is a Robotic Process Automation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21New Research Finds Economic Benefits of UiPath Adoption Will Grow to $55 Billion a Year by 2025
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21CrowdStrike and UiPath Partner to Secure Robot-led Processes with First of Its Kind Integration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21UiPath to Present at the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21 UiPath Named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation PEAK Matrix for Fifth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21CIOs Believe Automation is Imperative to Solve Productivity Challenges and Accelerate Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21People Tech Group Partners with UiPath to Launch New Automation Practice
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21UiPath Academic Alliance Reaches More Than 1,000 Higher Education Institutions Worldwide as Demand Climbs for Automation Skills
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten