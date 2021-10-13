checkAd

VBI Vaccines Announces Publication of Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Study, CONSTANT, of VBI’s Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine Candidate in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open

13.10.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that results from the pivotal Phase 3 study, CONSTANT, of VBI’s prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine candidate in adults age 18-45 were published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. The study was designed to demonstrate manufacturing equivalence of three lots of VBI’s HBV vaccine candidate, as well as to evaluate immunogenicity of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate compared to a single-antigen HBV vaccine, Engerix-B, after two and three doses, and safety and reactogenicity. Together with results from the first pivotal Phase 3 study, PROTECT, these results formed the basis for the regulatory submissions of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

Dr. Timo Vesikari, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus and Director of the Nordic Vaccine Research Network in Finland, principal investigator of the CONSTANT study, and author of the manuscript commented, “In North America and Europe, adults age 25-49 years have the highest rates of HBV infection. Unfortunately, it is also this population who has the lowest adherence rates to the full course of vaccination. The data from this pivotal Phase 3 study have meaningful public health importance, demonstrating the ability of the 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate to elicit high rates of seroprotection and increased antibody titers after both two and three doses in this population compared to the conventional, single-antigen HBV vaccine. Moreover, these data add to the well-established safety profile of this vaccine.”

Dr. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, M.D., Ph.D., VBI’s Chief Medical Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have the results of the CONSTANT study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. We continue to work with regulatory bodies in North America and Europe to support their review of our marketing authorization applications, as we believe this vaccine candidate has the potential to enhance healthcare providers’ efforts to prevent the spread of HBV infection.”

Results from this Phase 3 study include:

Seroprotection rate (SPR) is defined as the percent of participants who achieved antibody (anti-HBs) titers above the protective threshold of 10 mIU/mL

  • The primary endpoint of lot-to-lot manufacturing consistency, measured by GMC of anti-HBs concentration at Day 196 across three consecutively manufactured lots of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate, was achieved
  • SPR after two doses, at Day 168, was 90.4% for VBI’s 3-antigen vaccine candidates compared to 51.6% for Engerix-B, increasing to 99.3% and 94.8%, respectively, after the third dose.
  • Mean GMC of anti-HBs titers was more than 7.5x higher after two doses, at Day 168, and 3.5x higher after three doses, at Day 196 (5442.4 mIU/mL VBI vs. 1567.2 mIU/mL Engerix-B)
  • VBI’s 3-antigen vaccine candidate also elicited a higher percentage of participants with anti-HBs titers ≥ 100 mIU/mL, a more stringent titer threshold, of 95.8% vs. 86.3% for Engerix-B at Day 196
  • The safety and tolerability seen in this study support the safety profile of VBI’s 3-antigen vaccine candidate – with no safety signals observed in either study arm, and no new safety risks identified

The CONSTANT study reported top-line results in January 2020, and was a randomized, controlled, double-blind trial conducted at 37 research centers in the U.S., U.K., Finland, Belgium, and Canada. The study enrolled 2,838 healthy adults age 18-45. Study participants were randomized 1:1:1:1 to receive a 3-dose regimen of either 10 µg of VBI’s 3-antigen vaccine from Lot A, Lot B, or Lot C, or 20 µg of Engerix-B, given at Days 0, 28, and 168.

