Shapeways Appoints Leslie C. G. Campbell to Board of Directors

Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“the Company”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced today the appointment of Leslie C. G. Campbell to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Campbell will serve as an independent member of the Board, and as chair of the Compensation committee as well as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance committee.

“Following Shapeways’ recent listing on the NYSE, we are pleased to welcome Leslie to our board of directors as we continue to build a best in class company with strong governance,” said Greg Kress, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Leslie is an accomplished business leader with more than 30 years of multi-disciplinary experience in the technology, finance, software and information services industries, which will be invaluable to us as we execute on our strategy and grow our digital manufacturing platform.”

Josh Wolfe, Chairman of the Board, added, “We are excited to welcome Leslie to the Shapeways board. She brings extensive public board expertise, relevant tech experience, and we look forward to her insights and contributions as the entire Shapeways team continues to focus on growth and creating shareholder value.”

Ms. Campbell added, “I am excited to join Shapeways, leverage my background and experiences, and help management execute on their vision to digitize manufacturing. Shapeways has the ability to leverage their software to enable broad market adoption of additive manufacturing and support other manufacturers in their digital transformation."

Ms. Campbell previously served as Chief Procurement Officer for Reed Elsevier, a world leading provider of professional information solutions, where she transformed the global procurement and related operating functions, was named by Supply Chain Digital as one of the top CPOs in the world, and was recognized by (SAP) Ariba with their lifetime achievement award. Prior to Reed Elsevier, she held various senior executive roles at Oracle Corporation and at Dell, Inc., and spent a number of years based in Europe as Dell’s Vice President and General Manager of the EMEA Global Segment where she led the business unit comprising Dell’s largest global customers. She began her career at KPMG, serving first in audit and later in the international high technology tax practice and is recognized as an SEC audit committee financial expert. Ms. Campbell earned a B.A. degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington.

In addition to her operating experience, Ms. Campbell currently serves on the boards of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) where she chairs the Nominating and Corporate Governance committee and serves on the Audit committee, PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) where she chairs the Nominating and Governance committee and serves on the Audit and Compensation committees, and LiveVox Holdings (NASDAQ: LVOX) where she chairs the Audit committee. She was recently awarded NACD Directorship Certification and was named to WomenInc. magazine’s list of Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 90 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 21 million parts to 1 million customers in over 160 countries.

