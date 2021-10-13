ADTRAN Delivers Breakthrough Next-Gen 60GHz mmWave Mesh Solution

“The majority of mmWave attention has centered on licensed spectrum bands, some of which can provide Gigabit data rates but at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars for broad national coverage. Now, 60GHz mmWave mesh technology can provide Gigabit access capacities while meeting reach and reliability requirements over a wireless connection without the licensing cost burden,” said Sterling Perrin, Sr. Principal Analyst at Heavy Reading. “This Gigabit solution will appeal to a range of service providers including rural providers, altnets, municipalities and wireless internet service providers.”

ADTRAN, Inc. , (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced its breakthrough 60GHz mmWave mesh wireless access and backhaul solution. Delivering twice the capacity and up to four times the reach of competing mmWave products, the ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution complements fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services and enables service providers to speed Gigabit coverage in both dense urban and rural locations. The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution—which includes the new Gen 2 mesh node, Gigabit-ready CPE and cloud-management—supports a wide range of revenue-generating services. From residential access, SMB Gigabit and multigigabit neutral host/open access applications for public Wi-Fi and 5G small cell densification, the solution’s capabilities enable service providers to monetize network investments faster while reducing their carbon footprint.

The new ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz Gen 2 Mesh Node delivers industry-leading performance, greater deployment flexibility and compelling economics. The solution offers:

The industry’s only dynamic bandwidth allocation capability preserving precious spectrum resources, delivering deployment flexibility and doubling the capacity available for users.

Support for all six channels in the 60GHz spectrum (57GHz-71GHz), cutting atmospheric attenuation by 90% and offering 50% greater channel selection and coverage.

Unique channel selection per sector and support for channels 5 and 6, delivering up to four times the reach of other new to market 60GHz mmWave products.

Four times more client connections per mesh node (up to 120 CPE or remote nodes) enabling faster network scale with fewer costly fiber drops.

Our greenest, high-performance mmWave mesh network that consumes 80% lower power per Gigabit connection, requiring fewer mesh nodes compared to competing 60GHz products.

Cloud-management for remote mesh topology setup, management, service configuration and upgrades, resulting in a network that is simple to deploy and manage.

“The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution is the only solution that economically extends Gigabit service wirelessly to deliver both residential and business services where terrain, population density and regulations limit the deployment of fiber,” said Robert Conger, Senior Vice President, Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “Now more than ever, service providers are looking for innovative and reliable solutions that simplify the deployment and maintenance of Gigabit service architectures that create new revenue streams while lowering the total cost of service.”

The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution is built on the industry’s first self-organizing, self-optimizing and self-healing (SON) technology that extends Gigabit coverage up to 600 meters, is deployable in under 30 minutes and delivers high-capacity (15+ Gbps capacity per node) for wireless access and backhaul. This allows providers to cost-effectively deliver Gigabit tier services to RDOF census block groups (CBGs), as well as support applications such as Gigabit to MDUs, smart city applications, 5G small cell backhaul or offer low-cost Gigabit point-to-point campus LAN extension. The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution is also a green solution requiring 80% lower power per Gigabit connection, requiring fewer mesh nodes compared to competing mesh 60GHz products.

