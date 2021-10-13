New Data Reinforce the Relationship Between B-Cell Depletion and Improved Outcomes in People Receiving UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced results from a new analysis of the UPLIZNA pivotal Phase 2/3 N-MOmentum trial indicating a correlation between the depth of B-cell depletion and improved NMOSD patient outcomes. The data are being presented at the virtual 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2021). UPLIZNA is the first and only FDA-approved anti-CD19 B-cell-depleting humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.

“This analysis provides additional evidence that B cells play a central role in NMOSD, and that there is a link between the depth of B cell depletion in the blood and long-term clinical outcomes,” said Jeffrey Bennett, M.D., Ph.D., University of Colorado and study author. “We found that B-cell levels at the end of the 28-week randomized, placebo-controlled period of the N-MOmentum trial were predictive of stable and deep B-cell depletion continuing through long-term exposure.”