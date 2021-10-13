checkAd

New Data Reinforce the Relationship Between B-Cell Depletion and Improved Outcomes in People Receiving UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced results from a new analysis of the UPLIZNA pivotal Phase 2/3 N-MOmentum trial indicating a correlation between the depth of B-cell depletion and improved NMOSD patient outcomes. The data are being presented at the virtual 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2021). UPLIZNA is the first and only FDA-approved anti-CD19 B-cell-depleting humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.

“This analysis provides additional evidence that B cells play a central role in NMOSD, and that there is a link between the depth of B cell depletion in the blood and long-term clinical outcomes,” said Jeffrey Bennett, M.D., Ph.D., University of Colorado and study author. “We found that B-cell levels at the end of the 28-week randomized, placebo-controlled period of the N-MOmentum trial were predictive of stable and deep B-cell depletion continuing through long-term exposure.”

The N-MOmentum trial included a randomized-controlled period (RCP) of up to 28 weeks, followed by an optional open-label period (OLP) of at least two years. During the trial, B-cell counts were determined using high-resolution flow cytometry (captured as cells/µL). Disease activity was measured using annualized attack rate (AAR) and the number of new or enlarging T2 lesions in the brain or spine.

Key analysis findings include (P028):

  • All participants had B-cell reductions at one week from first treatment.
  • At Week 4 of the RCP, median (interquartile range [IQR]) B-cell counts were 2.5 (1.0–7.6) cells/μL in the inebilizumab group and 112.3 (96.3–176.9) cells/μL in the placebo group.
  • At Week 156 of the OLP, median (IQR) B-cell count was 0.33 (< LLoQ–1.0) cells/μL with inebilizumab.
  • UPLIZNA provided sustained B-cell depletion after 2.5 years and decreased NMOSD activity in treated patients, with a 97% reduction in AAR and a 73% reduction in new/enlarging lesions when compared to the placebo group.
  • Participants with B-cell counts ≤ 4 cells/μL had persistently deeper B-cell depletion compared with those with B-cell counts > 4 cells/μL
  • While all participants saw significant treatment effect, those whose B-cell counts were ≤ 4 cells/µL (n=139/200) at Week 28 had reduced rates of AAR (rate ratio 0.4) and new/enlarging lesions (0.36) versus those with B-cell counts > 4 cells/µL.

“These data contribute to our mechanistic understanding of NMOSD as a B-cell-mediated disease and provide greater evidence that UPLIZNA is working directly against those underlying disease mechanisms known to have the greatest impact on patient outcomes,” said Quinn Dinh, M.D., vice president, international medical affairs and pipeline launch strategy for Horizon. “Our ongoing research efforts in this area aim to improve care for patients today while also preventing the damage of NMOSD over time.”

Seite 1 von 5
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Data Reinforce the Relationship Between B-Cell Depletion and Improved Outcomes in People Receiving UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced results from a new analysis of the UPLIZNA pivotal Phase 2/3 N-MOmentum trial indicating a correlation between the depth of B-cell depletion and improved NMOSD patient outcomes. The data are …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21New TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Nov. 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the 2021 Top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21New Analysis Published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal Assesses Long-Term Use of UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) for the Treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Horizon Therapeutics plc kündigt neue Informationen zu Inebilizumab, das zur Behandlung des Devic-Syndrom (Neuromyelitis-optica-Spektrum-Erkrankung, NMOSD) eingesetzt wird, an – Vorstellung auf der ECTRIMS 2021
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces New UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Data in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) to be presented at ECTRIMS 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces New Development Programs at Virtual R&D Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21 Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Agenda for Virtual R&D Day for Investors and Analysts on Sept. 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Data Showing UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Also Produces Rapid and Sustained B-Cell Depletion in African Americans with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces New Genetic Counselor Curated Algorithms and Next-Generation Sequencing Data as Winning Solutions of First-Ever Horizon Prize, Powered by MIT Solve, to Accelerate Rare Disease Diagnosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten