checkAd

PenFed Credit Union Expands Partnership with NCR’s Cardtronics to Provide Members Cash Deposit Capability through Allpoint ATMs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that PenFed Credit Union, America’s second-largest federal credit union, is expanding its long-standing relationship with NCR and its newly acquired Cardtronics business to provide 2.4 million PenFed members cash deposit capabilities at more than 1,200 Allpoint ATMs. Cash deposits at ATMs add another layer of convenience as over 85% of PenFed member transactions occur online. Adding cash deposits at premium retail locations enables members to make convenient deposits near where they live, work, and shop. NCR plans to have over 1,800 cash deposit-enabled ATMs deployed in the largest and fastest-growing markets by the end of the year.

“PenFed has a long history of being a leading innovator in delivering new services and convenience to our members. Collaborating with strong partners like NCR and Cardtronics is a key piece to our strategic vision. Over the years, we have expanded our relationship with them to help us achieve operational efficiency and attract new members in critical markets,” said Brad Patterson, Head of Cards for PenFed.

“The addition of self-service deposit capabilities through our retail-based network of Allpoint ATMs allows PenFed to further expand its ‘anytime anywhere’ transaction capabilities nationwide,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for NCR’s Cardtronics business. “We are exceptionally proud of the innovative solutions that we can provide to forward-thinking PenFed as its members’ desire for self-service banking and surcharge-free cash withdrawals and deposits continues to grow.”

PenFed collaborates with NCR and its Cardtronics division on other products and services, including ATM branding, managed services, and locator search.

PenFed also provides member access to Allpoint, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with more than 40,000 ATMs in the U.S. and 55,000 worldwide. Consumers can find Allpoint ATMs in top retail establishments such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.4 million members worldwide with over $28 billion in assets as of July 31, 2021. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

NCR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PenFed Credit Union Expands Partnership with NCR’s Cardtronics to Provide Members Cash Deposit Capability through Allpoint ATMs NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that PenFed Credit Union, America’s second-largest federal credit union, is expanding its long-standing relationship with NCR and its newly acquired Cardtronics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21NCR Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Northgate Introduces Pronto Curbside Pickup Service with NCR Freshop
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21NCR Corporation Named a Top Financial Technology Provider in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten