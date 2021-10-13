Datto Kicks Off Largest Security-First DattoCon for the MSP Community

“MSPs are in the security business,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “The value of companies increasingly lies in their digital assets -- both applications and data -- and those assets are moving to remote and cloud environments, which means a rapid growth in attack vectors. Securing the digital assets of their clients is the primary mission of MSPs. The new world of work brings complexity which creates massive MSP opportunities.”

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), kicks off DattoCon NOW, the largest open-ecosystem MSP-centric event, with the launch of two new cloud-based security offerings -- Datto SaaS Defense and Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure . The first-ever virtual DattoCon attracted more than 6,000 registrants from 69 countries who provide technology services and support for small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide.

Weller continued, “Datto exists to innovate for MSPs and provide them with technology. The company started in security with Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery as the last line of defense, and today we are extending that for Microsoft Azure workloads as well as unveiling a new first line of defense with advanced security for Microsoft 365, including email phishing and malware protection. Datto’s sell-through security solutions are simple, effective, and provide our MSP partners with great margin opportunities.”

The conference features key security technology demonstrations, including Datto SaaS Defense, Datto RMM Ransomware Detection, and Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure. Microsoft executive Tyler Bryson will join the DattoCon keynote, and Microsoft is holding a session at DattoCon entitled “The MSP Opportunity for Microsoft Azure in SMB.”

"SMBs place their trust in MSPs to help them navigate the complexities of modernization and cloud,” said Tyler Bryson, CVP Global Partner Services, Microsoft. “Microsoft is excited to partner with Datto to empower MSPs with trusted solutions to help drive SMB cloud transformation. Together, we expect to deliver SMBs the promise of a secure, scalable, and modern cloud experience on Azure, with the peace of mind provided by Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure.”

Also at DattoCon NOW, Datto’s Information Security Team will share the perspective of threat actors targeting SMBs and help MSPs identify critical capabilities and preparedness activities needed to build strong cyber resilience. MSPs will walk away from these sessions with a deeper understanding of their threat profile, what they can do right now to protect themselves, and how Datto’s technology can help mitigate these threats.

The conference features breakout sessions on all Datto products and a best practices track on growing an MSP business. Over 100 MSP vendors join with dedicated booths staffed by experts. Recorded sessions will be made available to Datto partners following the event. The full DattoCon NOW agenda can be found here.

