checkAd

Datto Kicks Off Largest Security-First DattoCon for the MSP Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), kicks off DattoCon NOW, the largest open-ecosystem MSP-centric event, with the launch of two new cloud-based security offerings -- Datto SaaS Defense and Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure. The first-ever virtual DattoCon attracted more than 6,000 registrants from 69 countries who provide technology services and support for small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide.

“MSPs are in the security business,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “The value of companies increasingly lies in their digital assets -- both applications and data -- and those assets are moving to remote and cloud environments, which means a rapid growth in attack vectors. Securing the digital assets of their clients is the primary mission of MSPs. The new world of work brings complexity which creates massive MSP opportunities.”

Weller continued, “Datto exists to innovate for MSPs and provide them with technology. The company started in security with Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery as the last line of defense, and today we are extending that for Microsoft Azure workloads as well as unveiling a new first line of defense with advanced security for Microsoft 365, including email phishing and malware protection. Datto’s sell-through security solutions are simple, effective, and provide our MSP partners with great margin opportunities.”

The conference features key security technology demonstrations, including Datto SaaS Defense, Datto RMM Ransomware Detection, and Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure. Microsoft executive Tyler Bryson will join the DattoCon keynote, and Microsoft is holding a session at DattoCon entitled “The MSP Opportunity for Microsoft Azure in SMB.”

"SMBs place their trust in MSPs to help them navigate the complexities of modernization and cloud,” said Tyler Bryson, CVP Global Partner Services, Microsoft. “Microsoft is excited to partner with Datto to empower MSPs with trusted solutions to help drive SMB cloud transformation. Together, we expect to deliver SMBs the promise of a secure, scalable, and modern cloud experience on Azure, with the peace of mind provided by Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure.”

Also at DattoCon NOW, Datto’s Information Security Team will share the perspective of threat actors targeting SMBs and help MSPs identify critical capabilities and preparedness activities needed to build strong cyber resilience. MSPs will walk away from these sessions with a deeper understanding of their threat profile, what they can do right now to protect themselves, and how Datto’s technology can help mitigate these threats.

The conference features breakout sessions on all Datto products and a best practices track on growing an MSP business. Over 100 MSP vendors join with dedicated booths staffed by experts. Recorded sessions will be made available to Datto partners following the event. The full DattoCon NOW agenda can be found here.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

MSP-C

Datto Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Datto Kicks Off Largest Security-First DattoCon for the MSP Community Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), kicks off DattoCon NOW, the largest open-ecosystem MSP-centric …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Datto Announces Availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten