Meet the Moment at Cornerstone Convergence 2021

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced it is hosting its annual industry conference, Cornerstone Convergence, on Nov. 16-17, 2021. This year’s free, virtual event will embrace the current climate of change and transformation and will drive conversation and inspire action to help organizations and their people come together to achieve extraordinary things at work and be a force of good in the world.

Cornerstone Convergence will feature more than 50 thought-provoking sessions where attendees will learn how to “meet the moment” in today’s hyper-dynamic work environment. The event will kick off with conversations with Cornerstone leaders who will share their perspectives on this new work environment. They will also discuss the company's latest innovation vision for helping organizations support purpose-driven cultures and offer people new opportunities to develop, connect and thrive, while aligning to collective goals for growth and success. Special guest speakers will share their inspiring personal stories about how they applied their unique skills and passions to make an extraordinary impact on the world.