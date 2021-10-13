Meet the Moment at Cornerstone Convergence 2021
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced it is hosting its annual industry conference, Cornerstone Convergence, on Nov. 16-17, 2021. This year’s free, virtual event will embrace the current climate of change and transformation and will drive conversation and inspire action to help organizations and their people come together to achieve extraordinary things at work and be a force of good in the world.
Cornerstone Convergence will feature more than 50 thought-provoking sessions where attendees will learn how to “meet the moment” in today’s hyper-dynamic work environment. The event will kick off with conversations with Cornerstone leaders who will share their perspectives on this new work environment. They will also discuss the company's latest innovation vision for helping organizations support purpose-driven cultures and offer people new opportunities to develop, connect and thrive, while aligning to collective goals for growth and success. Special guest speakers will share their inspiring personal stories about how they applied their unique skills and passions to make an extraordinary impact on the world.
Attendees can create a customized agenda by selecting from a wide variety of sessions that cover a range of inspiring topics in these five tracks:
- Main Stage: At the center of the event, the main stage will feature memorable keynotes from guest speakers and engaging conversations with Cornerstone executives. The main stage will also host lively panel discussions with industry leaders and customers and will showcase Cornerstone’s annual RAVE Awards ceremony.
- Customer Spotlights: These sessions bring together our customer community, including the Kraft Heinz Company, DPDHL, Electrolux, Wells Fargo, Eisai, Johnson & Johnson, Staples and more, to share ideas and creative ways they've delivered meaningful outcomes for their people and organizations.
- Bold Thinkers: In these sessions, Cornerstone leaders will be joined by industry experts, such as Josh Bersin, Laurie Ruettimann, David Wilson and more, to cover the latest research and the bold concepts shaping the future of work.
- The Content Channel: The Cornerstone Studios Team, with partners like Ted@Work, will discuss ideas shaping the future of learning content. These talks will feature what's new in content and how to strategically align your learning and development as well as content strategies to create meaningful skill-building experiences.
- Product Meetups: Join product experts to learn about current capabilities, new innovations and the road ahead and hands on training labs across the company’s entire solution portfolio.
“The past couple years have presented organizations with a unique opportunity to reshape the workplace and create an environment where everyone thrives,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “This year’s Cornerstone Convergence will focus on those transformational needs and provide true insight and guidance on how to meet the moment – any moment – by creating a resilient, growth-minded organization that can positively impact the world.”
About Cornerstone
Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR software designed to unite people, teams, technology and business to inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered and skills-forward system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 6,000 customers and 75M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages. https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/
