DigitalBridge Completes Acquisition of Controlling Stake in Vertical Bridge

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Vertical Bridge, the industry’s leading independent tower platform led by the preeminent tower management team,” said Steven Sonnenstein, Senior Managing Director of DigitalBridge Investment Management. “The rapidly increasing demand for telecommunications infrastructure in the United States has created exciting and meaningful opportunities for long-term growth. Our ownership position in Vertical Bridge is representative of our conviction in its future.”

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (the “Company” or “DigitalBridge”) today announced that funds affiliated with DigitalBridge Investment Management, the Company’s investment management platform, have completed the previously announced acquisition of a controlling stake in Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC (“Vertical Bridge”), the largest private owner and operator of wireless communication infrastructure in the United States.

Since its founding in 2014, Vertical Bridge has rapidly expanded its portfolio to include more than 308,000 owned or master-leased sites, including over 8,000 towers in the U.S. Vertical Bridge is well-positioned to continue this trend as it addresses the growing need for 5G services created by the continued popularity of next-generation digital devices.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor to DigitalBridge Investment Management in connection with the transaction and Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. served as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to Vertical Bridge and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal advisor.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

About Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States, with a portfolio of more than 308,000 sites, including over 8,000 owned and master-leased towers and the nation’s largest and tallest collection of broadcast tower sites. The Company’s portfolio spreads across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and is comprised of towers, rooftops, billboards, utility attachments, convenience stores and other locations in support of wireless network deployments. In addition to colocation, Vertical Bridge offers build-to-suit, edge data centers and in-building wireless network solutions.