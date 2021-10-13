checkAd

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani Joins Save Foods’ Advisory Board

The Biotech Industry Veteran Will Assist the Company With Developing Additional Market Segments for Save Foods’ Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Zuloff-Shani is a biomedical research and development executive with over 20 years of strategic and operational leadership in the healthcare industry and currently serves as Chief Technology Officer at SciSparc Biosciences (OTCQB: SPRCF) and Chief Executive Office of Clearmind Medicine (CSE: CMND). Dr. Zuloff-Shani has extensive experience creating and managing global teams and has successfully navigated the highly regulated process of taking therapeutics from discovery to commercialization in the US, EU and Israeli markets.

David Palach, Save Foods CEO, commented on the announcement, “We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Zuloff-Shani to our Advisory Board. I believe her expertise and reputation will be invaluable as we look to identify additional markets and applications for Save Foods’ technology.” Mr. Palach went on to say, “Our proprietary blend of green food acids combined with an oxidizer is efficient against a wide range of pathogens and therefore additional and untapped markets that have problems associated with the same pathogens might benefit from Save Foods’ technology.”

Dr Zuloff-Shani stated, “Working with Save Foods is a natural extension of my career in the healthcare sector. Save Foods’ technology has shown promising indications towards either eliminating or reducing the presence of human and plant pathogens. Similar pathogens are of concern in other market segments causing health issues and economic loss. For instance, the cannabis industry suffers loses of goods resulting from microbial contamination estimated at approximately $3 billion. I believe that upon positive validation, our technology may be a worthy alternative to radiation, which is commonly used commercially on plants. I look forward to working with the Company to investigate the viability of its technology on other market segments.”

