GTX Corp Signs Development Collaboration and Reseller Agreement with LifeConnect

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of: health & safety GPS wearable technology and provider of personal protective medical equipment and supplies, today announced it has signed a development collaboration and reseller agreement with LifeConnect, a division of Life365, an Arizona based supplier of health monitoring solutions for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Intelligent Digital Therapeutics (iDTx) designed for health care providers, employers, senior homes and other health and wellness related organizations.

Under the agreement, GTX and LifeConnect will explore integrating IoT wearable sensors into the GPS SmartSole platform which will be used as the communications gateway sending vital biometric data along with GPS coordinates to the cloud, leveraging the LifeConnect and Life365 Health backend platforms and GTX’s GPS and 4G SmartSole platform. LifeConnect and GTX will also work together to explore joint and cooperative opportunities with their respective, complementary intellectual property portfolios with a particular focus on creating a new patent protected, wearable sensor platform that allows data from a multitude of medical data sensors worn on the body to be collected at a central hub point (The GPS SmartSole) and sent to the cloud (The LifeConnect / Life365 Health portal) without the use of a smartphone.

GTX will also begin to evaluate for resale certain Life365 Health devices where GTX has established channels of distribution.

“We believe that there is an opportunity for great synergy between the two companies with their complimentary technology and I.P. portfolios, “said Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp Director, “we are looking forward to forging a close partnership and explore some near-term business opportunities.”

“Life365’s mission is to allow people, especially seniors, to live a more independent life – On their terms. Technology will play an increasing role in enabling this independence, allowing people to choose how and where they live, as well as how they engage in their own Health and Care”, said Kent Dicks, CEO of Life365. “There are over 10,000 people that turn 65 in the US every day. These people want to live in their own homes as long as they can without going into Independent or Assisted Living facilities. Life365, in conjunction with GTX can save a senior a significant amount of money by delaying their transition to a more expensive care facility and at the same time allowing them to live a more independent and safe life.”

