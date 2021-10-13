Calix Wins New Culture Awards for Best Benefits, Best Compensation, and Happiest Employees Amid Rapid Team Expansion

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it has received three new awards for outstanding company culture for a large company—more than 500 employees—from leading culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably. The new awards include Best Compensation, Happiest Employees, and Best Perks & Benefits. These new awards are in addition to the eight Calix has already taken home this year: Best Leadership Teams, Best Company Diversity, Best Company Global Culture, Best Company Outlook, Best Company Bay Area, Best Sales Team, Best Product & Design Teams, and Best Engineering Teams. Together these 11 awards position Calix as one of the best places to work, anywhere in the world.

“A combination of metrics contribute to satisfaction at work, from having a comprehensive compensation and benefits package to great perks and a positive culture,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “It is clear through multiple Comparably Award wins that Calix continues to be a strong workplace culture leader by meeting the needs of their employees across these important factors.”