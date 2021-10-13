Calix Wins New Culture Awards for Best Benefits, Best Compensation, and Happiest Employees Amid Rapid Team Expansion
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it has received three new awards for outstanding company culture for a large company—more than 500 employees—from leading culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably. The new awards include Best Compensation, Happiest Employees, and Best Perks & Benefits. These new awards are in addition to the eight Calix has already taken home this year: Best Leadership Teams, Best Company Diversity, Best Company Global Culture, Best Company Outlook, Best Company Bay Area, Best Sales Team, Best Product & Design Teams, and Best Engineering Teams. Together these 11 awards position Calix as one of the best places to work, anywhere in the world.
“A combination of metrics contribute to satisfaction at work, from having a comprehensive compensation and benefits package to great perks and a positive culture,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “It is clear through multiple Comparably Award wins that Calix continues to be a strong workplace culture leader by meeting the needs of their employees across these important factors.”
Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best—employees. Winning the annual Comparably Awards is truly an achievement as it is based entirely on employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook. This quarter, Comparably issued new awards to Calix in three areas of culture.
- Happiness at work comes from several factors, such as being paid fairly, having great perks and benefits, clear goals to be invested in, and a positive work environment. Calix wins on all fronts, ranking 16th among the largest companies in the world—just behind such companies as IBM, Microsoft, and Experian, and well ahead of such luminaries as Google and Ford.
- Employee compensation includes salary, raises, bonuses, and stock/equity if applicable. Calix has proven that it delivers, ranking 28th among global leaders with an A+ score and 97% positive ranking.
- Employees at Calix rank their Perks and Benefits higher than most, ranking them A+, in the top 50 in the world, and in the top five percent of all similar sized companies with 501-1,000 Employees on Comparably. Calix Benefits include Life Insurance, Performance Bonus, and Dental Insurance, along with 8 other unique benefits in categories such as Health & Wellness and Financial Benefits.
“Over the past decade, Calix has been on amazing transformation journey to lead the industry as the premier cloud and software platforms company for broadband businesses,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “Along the way, we have built a winning culture based on our core values. These awards show our investment to culture is paying off as we’ve expanded our teams by 23 percent in the last 18 months. I’m incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished and am confident our longstanding commitment to a work-from-anywhere culture will continue to help us attract the very best and the brightest.”
