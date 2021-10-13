checkAd

Kinder Morgan Announces Third Quarter ‘21 Earnings Webcast

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release third quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

What: Kinder Morgan Third Quarter ‘21 Earnings Results Webcast

When: October 20, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-630-395-0255 and entering the passcode 1028939.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on November 20, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-1213 and enter passcode 83475.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 144 terminals and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

