NETGEAR Introduces Secure VPN Access for Remote Workers and Branch Offices

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking products powering businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of Insight Business VPN, an add-on service to the Orbi Pro Series of WiFi 5 (SRK 60) and WiFi 6 (SXK 80) business router mesh systems.

Insight Business VPN enables SMBs to extend their corporate networks to branch and home offices of employees while ensuring each node on the network is secured and centrally managed. (Photo: Business Wire)

Insight Business VPN enables small and medium size businesses (SMBs) to extend their corporate networks to branch offices and home offices of employees while ensuring each node on the network is secured and centrally managed.

NETGEAR Insight Business VPN connects the branch offices and the work-from-home (WFH) employees to the corporate WiFi network (SSID) through an encrypted, trusted and persistent VPN connection. Insight Business VPN provides a unique combination of security and ease-of-use. The WiFi work network in the home, preconfigured as a separate VLAN for the corporate VPN, runs separately from the home network which is on another isolated VLAN. Using the same SSID at the headquarters and at remote sites makes for an easy-to-use and secure end-user environment, while eliminating administrative complexity for the IT manager.

In addition, the NETGEAR Insight Business VPN is an ideal solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who need to provision and manage multi-site, work-from-home networks for their business clients.

Easy Setup for the Administrator and No Setup Needed for the Employees

The administrator configures the Business VPN on the headquarter Orbi Pro unit, and the remote units before sending them out to the employees at their homes. The Orbi Pro units at the remote and home sites, once powered on, connect the employees to the headquarters using the same corporate SSID, while performing standard Orbi Pro home router and WiFi functions. The connection is encrypted and persistent, requires no repeated authentication, and provides the equivalent level of security and user experience as if the employee was working from a HQ location.

