CoroWare CEO Addresses Investor Questions in Video Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

During the interview, Mr. Spencer addressed questions from investors about the company's vision for processing organic waste into hydrogen and high-value carbon products; the company's plan to establish a science advisory board; and the Company's plan to raise capital by filing a SEC Form 1-A / Regulation A registration statement.

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / CoroWare (OTC PINK:COWI) today announced the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, CEO of CoroWare (the "Company"), to address investor questions and discuss the Company's strategy and plans.

"I am grateful to CoroWare's shareholders and supporters while the Company rapidly pivots into this new and exciting industry," said Lloyd Spencer, Chairman and CEO of CoroWare., "We know many shareholders have concerns and questions, and will continue to maintain an open forum to communicate with our shareholders."

The full interview can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/zTk7NOoEsOw

In addition, the Company announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared the Company's registration statement on Form 1-A (File No. 024-11619) qualified as of October 8, 2021. Such declaration does not imply that the SEC has approved or opined on the merits of the offering.

The registration statement relates to the Company selling a maximum of 10,000,000,000 shares of Common Stock for an aggregate of $5,000,000 at a $0.0005 offering price per share.

The SEC's Notice of Qualification may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CoroWare Inc.

CoroWare Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, is in the early stage of transitioning into a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.

To have your question included in the next video interview please reach out directly using the Company's social media handles (@coroware) or on the company's Contact Us form, located at the bottom of the page at www.CoroWare.com. All questions submitted will be reviewed by the Company's Investor Relations team.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CoroWare.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

