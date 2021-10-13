checkAd

Press Fit Connector Market Size ($11.07 Billion by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4.7% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Press Fit Connector Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application," the market was valued at US$ 8,045.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11,069.9 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.  The press fit connection is formed when a pin is pressed into a fitted, plated-through hole in a printed circuit board (PCB). Press fit technology allows manufacturers to avoid soldering when assembling PCBs. There are several kinds of press fit connectors, including those with solid pins (which do not contort during insertion) and compliant pins (which compress or comply during insertion).

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 8,045.0 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by

US$ 11,069.9 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 4.7% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

154

No. Tables

57

No. of Charts & Figures

74

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type and Application

Regional scope

Regional scope



