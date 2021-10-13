checkAd

Moody’s Analytics Launches Enhanced Structured Finance Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce the launch of ABS Suite Plus, a next-generation version of its industry leading solution for end to end structured finance administration, accounting, funding optimization, and analytics. By incorporating workflow automation, funding optimization and enhanced reporting capabilities, ABS Suite Plus deepens Moody’s Analytics capabilities in this space following its targeted investment in Deloitte’s ABS Suite Business.

Structured finance issuers face a variety of challenges including audit, compliance, reporting, and other operational obligations. ABS Suite Plus, which is designed for many types of user roles, supports securitization issuance programs of all sizes, asset classes, and complexities. Issuers and trustees globally use it to increase operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and automate the manual processes associated with structured finance transactions.

“Securitization technology is constantly evolving,” said Marc Levine, Managing Director of Structured Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “Responding to the needs of structured finance market participants, Moody’s Analytics continues to invest in new features, controls, and workflows.”

ABS Suite Plus is used to support a variety of securitized asset classes, including credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and leases, mobile-device payment plans, equipment-related assets, and more. The technology infrastructure enables the platform to be configured to address the specific requirements of each client while leveraging core system features. This capability, along with knowledge, experience, and expertise of the client advisory teams, differentiates the Moody’s Analytics structured finance offerings.

Learn why issuers need the right technology to address future challenges.

About Moody’s Analytics
 Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide, and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Analytics Launches Enhanced Structured Finance Solution Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce the launch of ABS Suite Plus, a next-generation version of its industry leading solution for end to end structured finance administration, accounting, funding optimization, and analytics. By incorporating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrDates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Moody’s Analytics Launches Climate Scores on its Commercial Real Estate Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Fabian Strebin: Commerzbank, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Sberbank, Moody's, Houlihan Lokey
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.09.21Moody's tritt der Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) bei und hilft bei der Entwicklung eines Rahmenwerks für die Berichterstattung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Moody’s Joins the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), will Help Develop Reporting Framework
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Moody’s meldet Teilnahme an der neuen GFANZ Alliance: Selbstverpflichtung zur Ausrichtung von Produkten und Dienstleistungen mit dem Ziel von Netto-Null-Treibhausgasemissionen bis 2050
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Moody’s zieht Netto-Null-Verpflichtungen auf 2040 vor und wird als UN Global Compact LEAD-Unternehmen ausgezeichnet
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Moody’s Accelerates Net-Zero Commitments to 2040; Recognized as a UN Global Compact LEAD Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Moody’s Completes Acquisition of RMS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten