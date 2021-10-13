Moody’s Analytics Launches Enhanced Structured Finance Solution

Structured finance issuers face a variety of challenges including audit, compliance, reporting, and other operational obligations. ABS Suite Plus, which is designed for many types of user roles, supports securitization issuance programs of all sizes, asset classes, and complexities. Issuers and trustees globally use it to increase operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and automate the manual processes associated with structured finance transactions.

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce the launch of ABS Suite Plus , a next-generation version of its industry leading solution for end to end structured finance administration, accounting, funding optimization, and analytics. By incorporating workflow automation, funding optimization and enhanced reporting capabilities, ABS Suite Plus deepens Moody’s Analytics capabilities in this space following its targeted investment in Deloitte’s ABS Suite Business .

“Securitization technology is constantly evolving,” said Marc Levine, Managing Director of Structured Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “Responding to the needs of structured finance market participants, Moody’s Analytics continues to invest in new features, controls, and workflows.”

ABS Suite Plus is used to support a variety of securitized asset classes, including credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and leases, mobile-device payment plans, equipment-related assets, and more. The technology infrastructure enables the platform to be configured to address the specific requirements of each client while leveraging core system features. This capability, along with knowledge, experience, and expertise of the client advisory teams, differentiates the Moody’s Analytics structured finance offerings.

