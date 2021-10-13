checkAd

Verint Recognized for Customer Engagement Leadership in 2021 CRM Industry Leader Awards

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced it was recognized in The 2021 CRM Industry Leader Awards by CRM Magazine in the Best Workforce Optimization (WFO) and Best Contact Center Analytics categories.

CRM’s Annual Industry Leader Awards are given to the top five vendors in 10 categories spanning sales, marketing, and customer service. CRM magazine asked its panel of judges, comprised of industry analysts and consultants, which CRM platforms in a particular category, including customer service, they would recommend and are most trusted in the industry today.

Selected for advances in omnichannel customer experience, predictive analytics and real-time monitoring capabilities, Verint continues to be a leading innovator in speech analytics. Verint recently acquired Conversocial, adding to its capabilities around social media and messaging channels, but CRM magazine notes that Verint has long been a powerhouse in the analytics space: “Its latest efforts have centered on unifying its various contact center, data, analytics, and knowledge products into enterprise-wide interaction hubs, a move that will position it well for years to come. Also of note is the company’s efforts to infuse its Da Vinci AI and Analytics—which includes advanced machine learning models, natural language processing, sentiment, intent models, and analytics engines—into the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform.”

Verint Speech and Text Analytics uses AI and machine learning to surface customer sentiment and powerful insights that help organizations improve customer experience, drive efficiency, and increase sales performance. The solution automatically discovers and analyzes words, phrases, categories, themes and emerging trends from 100 percent of customer interactions and reveals areas of opportunity or concern. Verint currently processes more than seven billion calls, seven trillion words per year, transcribing and analyzing calls in over 77 languages and variants across its global customer base. Verint speech and text analytics are consistently top-rated by customers and are some of the most widely deployed solutions in the world. The addition of Conversocial will expand its robust support for digital customer engagement, with connections to most of the commonly used messaging channels, including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

