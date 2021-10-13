Revitalist Enters USD $1B TMS Market

checkAd

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) is pleased to report that its clinic locations will now work with psychiatric physicians at each clinic location currently offering transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”). This extension to its existing TMS service protocol provides access to care for individuals seeking coverage through their insurance benefits and increases market share for Revitalist.

TMS is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of those suffering from depression, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and Epilepsy. TMS is typically used when other depression treatments haven't been effective.

Expert Market Research reports, “the global transcranial magnetic stimulator market attained a value of around USD 962.5 million in 2020. The industry is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 9% to reach USD 1.614 billion by 2026.”

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker reports, “Working with psychiatrists to offer TMS services at Revitalist is an all-around win. Patients receive access to quality TMS treatment options covered by insurance, the psychiatric community gains access to practice TMS, and Revitalist unlocks additional revenue potential.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. is a publicly traded (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided over 7,000 infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness.

On Behalf of the Board
Kathryn Walker
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.




