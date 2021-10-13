checkAd

Fiverr to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced it will release third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com.

Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

  • What: Fiverr’s Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
  • When: November 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial +1 (844) 200-6205, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for callers outside the United States and entering access code 912489
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fiverr.com
  • Audio Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403, or +44 (204) 525-0658 for callers outside the United States and entering the access code 675131

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, 4.0 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

