Viant to Host Advertising Week NY Panels

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021   

Join Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) at this year’s Advertising Week NY, taking place virtually and in-person in New York City starting October 18.

Details are as follows:

1. Panel: WTF is in the Bid Stream Right Now & What Will Prepare You for a Cookieless 2023

  • Business Insider’s advertising editor Ryan Joe will moderate this panel to discuss identity challenges brewing on the horizon, which bid stream identifiers are available today, and what is needed to provide the addressability, scalability, and measurability for marketer success.
  • Panelists:
    • Ruowen Liscio, VP Marketplace Solutions, Kinesso
    • Shruti Tiwari, Executive Director, Media Strategy & Customer Engagement, Ogilvy
    • Tim Vanderhook, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Viant
  • When: Monday, Oct. 18, 10:00 a.m. EDT
  • Register: https://newyork.advertisingweek.com/register/

2. Panel: Driving TV Performance in a Fragmented Landscape with the Household

  • Moderated by Mike Shields, former editor for Adweek and The Wall Street Journal and founder of Shields Strategic Consulting, this panel will discuss how marketers can better drive and measure their omnichannel campaigns on CTV. The conversation will highlight how a household approach defragments audiences to expand reach, perfect frequency, and unlock new insights into campaign performance.
  • Panelists:
    • Dan Callahan, SVP of Data Strategy and Sales Innovation, Fox Ad Sales at Fox Corporation
    • Stuart Schwartzapfel, SVP, Media Partnerships, iSpot.tv
    • Chris Vanderhoook, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder, Viant
  • When: Monday, Oct. 18, 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • Register: https://newyork.advertisingweek.com/register/

3. Fireside Chat: Why Transparency is the Key to the Programmatic Revoultion

  • The Global Chief Revenue Officer at WSJ | Barron's Group, Josh Stinchcomb, sits down with Viant Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Tim Vanderhook for a fireside chat to discuss how the enablement of transparency will continue to fuel the industry’s growth in programmatic advertising.
  • When: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. EDT
  • Register: https://newyork.advertisingweek.com/register/

About Viant
 Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

