Viant to Host Advertising Week NY Panels

1. Panel: WTF is in the Bid Stream Right Now & What Will Prepare You for a Cookieless 2023

Business Insider’s advertising editor Ryan Joe will moderate this panel to discuss identity challenges brewing on the horizon, which bid stream identifiers are available today, and what is needed to provide the addressability, scalability, and measurability for marketer success.

When: Monday, Oct. 18, 10:00 a.m. EDT

2. Panel: Driving TV Performance in a Fragmented Landscape with the Household

Moderated by Mike Shields, former editor for Adweek and The Wall Street Journal and founder of Shields Strategic Consulting, this panel will discuss how marketers can better drive and measure their omnichannel campaigns on CTV. The conversation will highlight how a household approach defragments audiences to expand reach, perfect frequency, and unlock new insights into campaign performance.

When: Monday, Oct. 18, 2:00 p.m. EDT

3. Fireside Chat: Why Transparency is the Key to the Programmatic Revoultion

The Global Chief Revenue Officer at WSJ | Barron's Group, Josh Stinchcomb , sits down with Viant Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Tim Vanderhook for a fireside chat to discuss how the enablement of transparency will continue to fuel the industry’s growth in programmatic advertising.

About Viant

