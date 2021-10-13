checkAd

HCA Healthcare Announces $1 Million Gift to Nashville Rescue Mission’s New Women’s Shelter

13.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, and the HCA Healthcare Foundation today announced a $1 million donation to Nashville Rescue Mission’s new women’s shelter expected to open in late 2023.

“At HCA Healthcare, we believe that there are many ways to champion health. Nashville Rescue Mission is an important institution in our community, and we’re honored to be a part of its new campus for women and children,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “Providing for those without basic needs, such as food, shelter and emotional support, is vital in promoting healthier communities that lead to healthier tomorrows.”

HCA Healthcare has a more than two-decade history with Nashville Rescue Mission, regularly supporting the organization through volunteering, funding and board involvement. For example, HCA Healthcare colleagues have assisted with the Mission’s workplace readiness program, helping with resume writing and interview preparation. Since 2000, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has provided more than $550,000 in funding to Nashville Rescue Mission.

"Nashville Rescue Mission is so thankful for the longstanding relationship we've had with HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation for more than 20 years," said Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission. "As one of the most significant contributors to building this new campus, their support is foundational to the Mission's efforts to bring help and hope to women and children in our community who are battling addiction or struggling with homelessness and hunger. This incredible gift of generosity has profoundly moved us and will make a life-changing difference in the lives of so many."

Following the 2008 economic downturn and continuing today, the HCA Healthcare Foundation prioritizes grant funding and support for basic needs organizations that provide critical support such as shelter, food and other living essentials, including Second Harvest Food Bank and Room at the Inn. Several of these organizations also serve special populations including the homeless and those in recovery.

The culture of HCA Healthcare encourages an awareness of and engagement with the community beyond the walls of any particular facility. Across the organization in 2020, HCA Healthcare provided $45 million to community organizations and volunteered more than 83,000 hours. Additionally, HCA Healthcare colleagues donated more than $12 million to more than 5,400 organizations, leveraging an additional $6.6 million in company matching funds.

The forthcoming Nashville Rescue Mission women’s shelter will offer 348 beds along with a larger kitchen, cafeteria and chapel. The design includes apartment-style rooms that allow women and their children to stay together. Additionally, the space will include both a garden and playground that are designed for integrated community-use. The campus is located at 1716 Rosa L Parks Boulevard in Nashville.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 187 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates

