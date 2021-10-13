The Real Estate Board of New York Partners with Real Estate Technology Leader Homesnap to Launch Public Portal For New York City’s Residential Listing Service

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the City’s leading real estate trade association, today announced a partnership with Homesnap , one of the leading national providers of technology solutions for the residential real estate industry, to create the first-ever, consumer-facing search website and mobile app for its Residential Listing Service (RLS). Citysnap is expected to include the most complete inventory of residential real estate listings in New York City when launched in Q2 of 2022.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

In partnership with REBNY, Homesnap, a CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) company, will provide a custom version of its national search portal specifically for New York City and exclusively feature data from REBNY’s RLS. Citysnap will provide complete, accurate and real-time residential listing data to brokers, agents, building owners, property managers and consumers. Built for the industry and by the industry, Citysnap will be governed by “your listing, your lead,” meaning all leads will go to the listing broker or agent — with no additional cost or daily listing fee. Spearheaded by REBNY’s RLS Board of Directors Co-Chairs, John Wollberg and Clelia Warburg Peters, this strategic partnership will provide 12,000+ New York City real estate professionals who are participating members of the RLS at REBNY with free access to Citysnap Pro, a professional version of Homesnap’s top-rated agent-only productivity mobile app.

“As a community, the real estate industry has worked together to create a tech-friendly solution that will give consumers the same real-time access to residential listings as agents. From its inception, the RLS was conceived as a tool to improve the home-searching process for agents, renters and buyers alike. The creation of Citysnap will take that vision to the next level,” said Pamela Liebman, President & CEO of The Corcoran Group.

“The Citysnap portal features the type of transparent real estate information New York City buyers, sellers, renters and agents are craving right now. Through this incredibly valuable platform, data integrity will no longer be an issue when it comes to searching for properties in the five boroughs," said Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens.

“The creation of Citysnap is a major inflection point for the New York City real estate industry. For the first time ever, agents will have the full power of the RLS in the palm of their hands and consumers will have a single source of truth they can rely on when searching for a new home. It will be the ultimate game changer,” said Richard Ferrari, President & CEO of Brokerage, NYC and Northeast Region at Douglas Elliman.