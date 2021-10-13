checkAd

Sheela Foam Ltd. (NSE SFL) Chooses Deepspatial Inc. for Market Expansion and Business Growth

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Sheela Foam Ltd. has chosen Deepspatial to provide its AI-driven solutions to assist in market expansion and business growth, with the expectation of expanding throughout India & Global Locations following successful outcomes.

Sheela Foam Ltd (NSE: SFL) is a publicly traded company on the National Stock Exchange in India (NSE) and is currently trading at a market cap of over CAD$ 2 billion and is the largest polyurethane foam manufacturer in Asia Pacific with footprints in India, Australia and Spain and also the largest manufacturer of mattresses in India under renowned brand name Sleepwell.

Deepspatial will assist Sheela Foam in identifying new market opportunities for expansion and provide better coverage for their existing markets. Deepspatial’s AI-driven solutions will be adopted by Sheela Foam Ltd., to help maximize its distribution & retail coverage which is expected to reduce costs and increase profitability, margins, and revenue.

“The fusion of Artificial Intelligence, Spatial Sciences & Data Sets of Deepspatial along with the inhouse talents of Sheela Group would help enhance our business growth plans. Sheela Foam has always been a pioneer and with this, we look forward to initiating a new domain for our complete industry.” said Charu Bhargava, Vice President of IT at Sheela Foam Ltd.

“What’s also exciting about working with Sheela Foam Ltd., is the fact that we are marking our entrance into a new industry vertical. Not to mention Deepspatial is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence for business growth in this industry.” Said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial Inc.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah appeared on Proactive Investors Media to talk about the client announcement and what it means for Deepspatial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHgoknkIcmg&ab_channel=Proactive

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI-powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data. The company has currently built products that target four specific customer needs across industry verticals. These are (1) geodemographic customer profiling, (2) price recommendation engine, (3) inventory management and supply chain analytics (market entry and expansion), and (4) sentiment monitoring to measure and improve brand health. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Deepspatial.ai or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

