Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that its best-in-class healthcare solution CareConverge received the distinguished 2021 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) . BIG recognized Everbridge CareConverge as a national leader in Telemedicine, enabling healthcare providers to deliver faster response times, better patient outcomes and improved cost-efficiencies. Business Intelligence Group highlighted the winners earlier this month.

Everbridge Wins 2021 Stratus Award for Its Industry-Leading Healthcare Solution Enabling Hospitals and Health Systems to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration (Photo: Business Wire)

“We rely on the cloud for everything from personal health to organizational productivity, and we are proud to recognize Everbridge’s place at the forefront of innovation,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “Each and every one of the Stratus Award winners is helping every day to make our lives richer. We are honored to reward these leaders in business.”

Highly scalable, reliable, and secure, Everbridge CareConverge features real-time collaboration tools to provide an instant way to connect all members of a patient’s care team through a single unified platform. Hospitals and healthcare systems leveraging CareConverge have seen significant results, including improved Emergency Department (ED) throughput by upwards of 19%, reduction in the length of stay from arrival to ED departure, and a 62% improvement in door-to-doctor time.

Everbridge’s patented smart routing engine includes multi-modal delivery and escalation to ensure priority alerts are quickly addressed. Secure voice, text, image, and video sharing capabilities allow clinicians to coordinate with staff across the healthcare system, whether on-site or off-site, while single sign-on and Touch ID enable instant access to multiple hospital locations from a single account.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Stratus Awards as a leader in healthcare innovation,” said Eric Chetwynd, General Manager, Healthcare Solutions at Everbridge. “Since day one, the goal of CareConverge has been to help resource-constrained providers deliver more quality care in less time, and to create an efficient communications hub for today’s top hospitals. This latest distinction reinforces our conviction that Everbridge is at the forefront of the digital transformation of healthcare.”