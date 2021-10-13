checkAd

Everbridge Wins 2021 Stratus Award for Its Industry-Leading Healthcare Solution Enabling Hospitals and Health Systems to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:35  |  25   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that its best-in-class healthcare solution CareConverge received the distinguished 2021 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). BIG recognized Everbridge CareConverge as a national leader in Telemedicine, enabling healthcare providers to deliver faster response times, better patient outcomes and improved cost-efficiencies. Business Intelligence Group highlighted the winners earlier this month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005663/en/

Everbridge Wins 2021 Stratus Award for Its Industry-Leading Healthcare Solution Enabling Hospitals and Health Systems to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge Wins 2021 Stratus Award for Its Industry-Leading Healthcare Solution Enabling Hospitals and Health Systems to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration (Photo: Business Wire)

“We rely on the cloud for everything from personal health to organizational productivity, and we are proud to recognize Everbridge’s place at the forefront of innovation,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “Each and every one of the Stratus Award winners is helping every day to make our lives richer. We are honored to reward these leaders in business.”

Highly scalable, reliable, and secure, Everbridge CareConverge features real-time collaboration tools to provide an instant way to connect all members of a patient’s care team through a single unified platform. Hospitals and healthcare systems leveraging CareConverge have seen significant results, including improved Emergency Department (ED) throughput by upwards of 19%, reduction in the length of stay from arrival to ED departure, and a 62% improvement in door-to-doctor time.

Everbridge’s patented smart routing engine includes multi-modal delivery and escalation to ensure priority alerts are quickly addressed. Secure voice, text, image, and video sharing capabilities allow clinicians to coordinate with staff across the healthcare system, whether on-site or off-site, while single sign-on and Touch ID enable instant access to multiple hospital locations from a single account.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Stratus Awards as a leader in healthcare innovation,” said Eric Chetwynd, General Manager, Healthcare Solutions at Everbridge. “Since day one, the goal of CareConverge has been to help resource-constrained providers deliver more quality care in less time, and to create an efficient communications hub for today’s top hospitals. This latest distinction reinforces our conviction that Everbridge is at the forefront of the digital transformation of healthcare.”

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Wins 2021 Stratus Award for Its Industry-Leading Healthcare Solution Enabling Hospitals and Health Systems to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that its best-in-class healthcare solution CareConverge received the distinguished 2021 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Everbridge to Present at COP26 World Climate Summit on the Importance of Technology to De-risking Climate Change
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Everbridge Public Warning Leader Wins 2021 Stevie Award Honoring Female Executive of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Öffentliche Warnplattform von Everbridge erfolgreich in Australien in Betrieb genommen; offizieller Start des hochmodernen nationalen Bevölkerungswarnsystems der australischen Regierung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide, Representing Official Launch of the Australian Government’s Next-Generation National Population Alerting System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Countrywide Public Warning, AI for Public Safety, and Emergency Response at European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Highlighting a Re-Opening of Major Sporting Events, the Boston Athletic Association Deploys Everbridge for the 125th Running of the Boston Marathon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Everbridge meldet neuen Auftrag für sein öffentliches Warnsystem zur landesweiten Alarmierung in einem der bevölkerungsreichsten Länder der Europäischen Union
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Everbridge Announces New Public Warning Win to Provide Countrywide Alerting for One of The European Union’s Most Populous Countries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Takeda, dentsu und Finastra mit Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Auszeichnung im Rahmen des globalen Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification-Programms von Everbridge geehrt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten