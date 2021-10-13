checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ WTER) (CSE: WTER) Seeing Growth in Booming Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Within the Water Trend: Sales of Alkaline Water Sales Rising High,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/YZVNt

As recently as 2015, the retail sales for alkaline waters, those with a pH between 7.0 and 10.0, were less than $95 million. With consumers taking a more proactive approach towards health, alkaline sales are booming. Industry authority Beverage Marketing Corp. forecasts retail sales in the category to balloon to $1.3 billion by 2023, representing 20% of the entire value-added water category.

Drivers abound to support the 42.6% compound annual growth rate for the forecast period, which are undergirding exponential growth for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the largest independent alkaline water company in the United States.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company’s lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies.

To learn more about the company, visit https://TheAlkalineWaterCo.com

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WTER are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/WTER

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork





