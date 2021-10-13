checkAd

Unisync Enters Fiscal 2022 With a Strong Balance Sheet and Improving Business Conditions

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync”) (TSX:“UNI”) (OTCQX:“USYNF”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the $10 million capital restructuring plan announced on July 27th, leaving it with a strong working capital position and long-term debt being limited to mortgage debt on its operating facilities in Winnipeg and Montreal plus capitalized lease liabilities. We continue to believe that owning our operating facilities where we can, reduces the risk of major increases in future facility costs due to inflationary pressure on base lease rates and allows Unisync to benefit from improvements in market values. It is noteworthy that our real estate holdings have a current appraised value of $12.9 million, which is $6.2 million above their book value of $6.7 million. In addition, our minority partner has withdrawn his request for payout of his minority position and agreed to not exercise this right during fiscal 2022 other than by mutual agreement. After adjusting for the market value of real estate and treating the minority partner’s interest as equity, the Company has total debt (including capitalized lease liabilities) to equity and working capital ratios both approximating 1.4:1.

Making Headway In The Midst Of A Pandemic
Although the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material effect on the employee count of many of our managed services clients, particularly those in the transportation and hospitality industries, Unisync has managed to offset some of the significant resulting drop in its revenues by pivoting into new sources of business such as PPE. More importantly, Unisync continued to add to its base of uniform service contracts throughout the pandemic with the addition of well-known clients such as BCE, Canadian Coast Guard, BC Ferries, Canada Post (PPE contract), Allegiant Air, City of Saskatoon, Surrey Police, LCBO and others. Bid proposals submitted on a number of major public RFPs with entities such as CBSA, Montreal Transit and DND are still outstanding and awaiting to be awarded. The massive $1 billion/20yr managed services contract bid with DND, referred to as OCFC2, was submitted in August, although a decision on this 500+ page bid response is not expected until well into 2022. Management also has visibility on several other significant managed uniform services opportunities coming to the market over the next year.

