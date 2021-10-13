checkAd

GreenBox POS Appoints Robert Houghton as Chief Technology Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced the appointment of veteran technology executive Robert Houghton to the position of Chief Technology Officer.

Robert is a technology leader with over 25 years of experience directing the design, implementation, and operation of mission-critical information technology strategies and systems for global enterprises. Prior to joining GreenBox, Robert was Chief Technology Officer at MovoCash, Inc., a financial technology company, leading the development of its on-demand mobile banking and blockchain solutions. Additional information about Robert’s prior experience can be found on his Linkedin page.

As Chief Technology Officer of GreenBox, Robert’s extensive background and leadership skills will be crucial for driving improvements for Generation 3 and future generations of GreenBox payment processing technology. He will also ensure that technology from acquisitions, such as ChargeSavvy and Northeast Merchant Services, are seamlessly integrated into the Company’s product suite and further enhance GreenBox capabilities.

“Robert brings deep technology expertise and strong leadership to GreenBox POS, exactly the type of CTO we need at this stage of our company’s growth,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “With over two decades of innovation through transformational changes to business architecture, strategy operation and technology, Robert will be an integral role in developing and overseeing the technology roadmap that further accelerates our growth strategy to expand our core blockchain business and drive sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.

Houghton added, “I was impressed by the great strides the dedicated GreenBox team has taken as a disruptive force in the payment processing landscape. Their passion for bringing secure, instant digital payments to the world mirror my own aspirations. I look forward to working closely with Ben and Fredi as well as the rest of the team to continue to drive our technology forward and help set the course for our long-term growth.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

