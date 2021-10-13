H&R Block Launches Free Online Small Business Course for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

The four free online entrepreneurship course offerings will run Nov. 1, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022 and are available to anyone nationwide, with registration now open at the Block Advisors FastTrac course page . Each virtual course seats up to 15 small business owners, and registration will end on Friday, October 29.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced the launch of a free, new online business course for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners, as part of Kauffman FastTrac. Taught by Block Advisors small business tax professionals, up to 60 initial participants will learn information, tips, exercises, and tools to help think about their business idea before it is brought to life.

“Helping aspiring entrepreneurs with the information and resources they need to be successful is another step towards our vision of strengthening the spirit of entrepreneurship everywhere,” said Jamil Khan, H&R Block's chief strategy and small business officer. “The virtual offering helps to remove any financial or travel barriers so more people, regardless of their backgrounds or locations, can benefit from this curriculum.”

Block Advisors FastTrac participants will learn how to evaluate their ideas, position their businesses around target customers, refine their companies based on personal and professional goals, and ultimately, launch their businesses. Visit the Block Advisors curriculum page for more information on the free online business course for entrepreneurs and the Kauffman FastTrac program.

Holistic, Year-Round Support for Small Business Owners

In addition to helping businesses owners through Block Advisors small business certified tax pros, H&R Block works to strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship through several programs:

A pilot program with the Urban League of Greater Kansas City and Block Advisors is providing free, personalized coaching to help historically underrepresented business owners improve their financial management and gain access to capital.

A $2 million investment in KCRise Fund II to help fund early-stage technology companies in Greater Kansas City.

H&R Block worked with Brit + Co to co-sponsor the third cohort of “Selfmade,” a 10-week virtual business course for women. Through the partnership, Block Advisors enabled 400 women to attend the course for free, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trailblaze.



About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About Kauffman FastTrac

Kauffman FastTrac aims to lower the barriers to entrepreneurship by providing practical learning materials, delivered online and via teaching partners, to entrepreneurs. In doing so, FastTrac encourages and equips more people to start businesses, contributing to increased startup activity nationwide.

About the Kauffman Foundation

The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation is a private, nonpartisan foundation based in Kansas City, Mo., that seeks to build inclusive prosperity through a prepared workforce and entrepreneur-focused economic development. The Foundation uses its $3 billion in assets to change conditions, address root causes, and break down systemic barriers so that all people – regardless of race, gender, or geography – have the opportunity to achieve economic stability, mobility, and prosperity. For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect with us at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn.

