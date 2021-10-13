checkAd

H&R Block Launches Free Online Small Business Course for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

The Block Advisors online business course curriculum is offered as part of the Kauffman FastTrac program

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced the launch of a free, new online business course for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners, as part of Kauffman FastTrac. Taught by Block Advisors small business tax professionals, up to 60 initial participants will learn information, tips, exercises, and tools to help think about their business idea before it is brought to life.

The four free online entrepreneurship course offerings will run Nov. 1, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022 and are available to anyone nationwide, with registration now open at the Block Advisors FastTrac course page. Each virtual course seats up to 15 small business owners, and registration will end on Friday, October 29.

“Helping aspiring entrepreneurs with the information and resources they need to be successful is another step towards our vision of strengthening the spirit of entrepreneurship everywhere,” said Jamil Khan, H&R Block's chief strategy and small business officer. “The virtual offering helps to remove any financial or travel barriers so more people, regardless of their backgrounds or locations, can benefit from this curriculum.”

Block Advisors FastTrac participants will learn how to evaluate their ideas, position their businesses around target customers, refine their companies based on personal and professional goals, and ultimately, launch their businesses. Visit the Block Advisors curriculum page for more information on the free online business course for entrepreneurs and the Kauffman FastTrac program.

Holistic, Year-Round Support for Small Business Owners

In addition to helping businesses owners through Block Advisors small business certified tax pros, H&R Block works to strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship through several programs:

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About Kauffman FastTrac

Kauffman FastTrac aims to lower the barriers to entrepreneurship by providing practical learning materials, delivered online and via teaching partners, to entrepreneurs. In doing so, FastTrac encourages and equips more people to start businesses, contributing to increased startup activity nationwide.

About the Kauffman Foundation

The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation is a private, nonpartisan foundation based in Kansas City, Mo., that seeks to build inclusive prosperity through a prepared workforce and entrepreneur-focused economic development. The Foundation uses its $3 billion in assets to change conditions, address root causes, and break down systemic barriers so that all people – regardless of race, gender, or geography – have the opportunity to achieve economic stability, mobility, and prosperity. For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect with us at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn.

For Further Information

Investor Relations:  Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com
  Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com
   
Media Relations:  Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&R Block Launches Free Online Small Business Course for Aspiring Entrepreneurs The Block Advisors online business course curriculum is offered as part of the Kauffman FastTrac programKANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced the launch of a free, new online business course for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...