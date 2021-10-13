checkAd

Veru Enrolls First Patient in International Phase 3 ARTEST Clinical Trial of Enobosarm in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

-- Enobosarm is a novel targeted hormone drug to be evaluated in the 3rd line treatment of androgen receptor positive metastatic breast cancer --

-- A companion diagnostic test will be developed, validated, and used to select patients who are most likely to respond to enobosarm treatment --

-- The Phase 3 ARTEST study will be conducted in 49 clinical sites across the United States and Europe --

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 ARTEST registration trial of enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor (AR) targeting agonist, for patients with AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer who had tumor progression following treatment with estrogen blocking agents and CDK4/6 inhibitors.

“While endocrine therapies have been the mainstay of breast cancer treatment for decades, these therapies have all focused on the estrogen receptor. Targeting the AR, a demonstrated tumor suppressor, provides us with an opportunity to bring a truly novel hormone treatment approach to patients who have AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru Inc. “We already have substantial safety information about enobosarm therapy as it has been evaluated in 25 clinical trials comprising over 2,000 patients with approximately 350 patients dosed at 9mg or higher doses. Enobosarm is well tolerated and has also resulted in improvements in quality of life including reported better physical function, mobility, and pain in metastatic breast cancer patients. Furthermore, a recent Phase 2 study in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic breast cancer confirmed that enobosarm’s efficacy was best in women that had 40% or greater expression of the androgen receptor in their breast cancer.”

“Targeting patients expressing the androgen receptor allows us to focus a new endocrine approach on patients that have become resistant to existing therapies,” said Adam Brufsky, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Associate Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology and Co-Director, Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Brufsky is also the Principal Investigator of the ARTEST study. “I couldn’t be more pleased that Veru is advancing enobosarm into a registration Phase 3 trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive metastatic breast cancer in an effort to fill an unmet medical need benefitting these patients.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veru Enrolls First Patient in International Phase 3 ARTEST Clinical Trial of Enobosarm in Metastatic Breast Cancer - Enobosarm is a novel targeted hormone drug to be evaluated in the 3rd line treatment of androgen receptor positive metastatic breast cancer - - A companion diagnostic test will be developed, validated, and used to select patients who are most …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...