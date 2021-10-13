Lordstown Motors Appoints Adam B. Kroll as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Kroll brings to Lordstown Motors nearly twenty-five years of financial, operational and capital markets experience. He previously served as an investment banker at JP Morgan focused on the automotive industry where, during his tenure, he advised companies on over $125 billion in capital markets, loan and M&A transactions. Mr. Kroll also has a strong operational and strategic background, having served as Chief Administrative Officer for Hyzon Motors, interim Chief Financial Officer for UPG Enterprises and Senior Vice President of Finance for PSAV Holdings. Mr. Kroll has an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BBA from the University of Wisconsin.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors” or “LMC”) (Nasdaq: RIDE) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Adam B. Kroll as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25 th , 2021. Mr. Kroll will replace Rebecca Roof, Interim Chief Financial Officer who will remain with the company in a transition role through December 31, 2021.

“I am very pleased to welcome Adam to our leadership team,” said Dan Ninivaggi, LMC’s Chief Executive Officer. “His deep understanding of the automotive industry and experience in financial operations and strategy will have an immediate impact as we focus on bringing our Endurance pickup truck to market and completing our recently announced partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE: 2317).”

“On behalf of our board of directors and the Lordstown Motors team, I’d like to thank Becky Roof for her enormous contributions over the past several months as our Interim Chief Financial Officer. Becky has not only strengthened our finance function but also has been instrumental in driving positive operational changes.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Lordstown Motors team at this pivotal time,” said Kroll. “I look forward to working with Dan and the entire LMC team to bring the Endurance to market, develop our strategic partnership with Foxconn and execute on the company’s other key priorities. I believe LMC is uniquely positioned, with the team, the assets and focus to capitalize on the automotive industry’s transition to a better, greener future with the Endurance and other vehicles to come.”