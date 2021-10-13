ProPhase Labs Provides Business Update

Garden City, NY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announces that it expects its Q3 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be lower than its Q2 2021 testing revenues given the overall lower levels of COVID-19 testing during the summer months. However, based on the recent uptick in COVID-19 testing (due in part to various government and employer-imposed mandates) and the Company’s growing customer base for testing services, the Company anticipates Q4 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be in-line the record levels achieved in Q1 of this year, despite recently decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates.



Ted Karkus, ProPhase’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the decline in the COVID-19 positivity rates continued from mid-January 2021 through mid-Q3, positivity rates rebounded significantly in late August and September. As a result, we have seen our testing levels surge in October. We anticipate this surge will continue through the remainder of Q4 based on our expanding customer base, including municipal contract wins and the opening of schools and other high-traffic venues, many of which will require either vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing to gain access. We are also building a sizable customer base of independent pharmacies that we anticipate will provide consistent and growing testing revenues for our diagnostics business.

Mr. Karkus added, “We are currently testing at the highest levels since our all-time peak in January 2021. All of our year-to-date growth has been completely organic, and our lab has never been more organized and efficient.

“In addition, the integration of recently-acquired Nebula Genomics into our ProPhase Precision Medicine division continues to proceed as planned. We believe that combining Nebula Genomics’ comprehensive genomic testing with our CLIA-certified lab capabilities will lead to faster turnaround times and lower price points, driving additional demand. We also plan to offer low-pass genomic testing at significantly lower price points. This will allow us to leverage our distribution network of more than 40,000 food, drug, and mass retail stores to further expand direct-to-consumer and big-box retail distribution of Nebula’s genomic sequencing products and services. Each of these initiatives could significantly grow sales as we look forward into 2022,” said Mr. Karkus.