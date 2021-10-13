SCYNEXIS to Present Pooled Data Analysis Results Demonstrating Consistent Efficacy and Safety Outcomes Across Two Phase 3 VANISH Clinical Trials of Oral Ibrexafungerp Therapy for Vaginal Yeast Infection at October Medical Conferences
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and
drug-resistant infections, today announced presentations of a pooled data analysis from its successful VANISH clinical development program during two October medical meetings: the Nurse
Practitioners in Women’s Health (NPWH) 24th Annual Premier Women’s Healthcare Conference and the 4th Congress of the International Society for Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology
(ISIDOG).
“Prior to the approval this year of BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the treatment landscape for vaginal yeast infections had not seen a new class of antifungals since the 1990s despite the fact that three out of four women suffer from this condition at least once over the course of their lives,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “We are deeply committed to innovation in the field of women’s health and are extremely pleased to be able to share this additional pooled data analysis from our groundbreaking VANISH clinical research.”
Data Presentation Details:
24th Annual NPWH Premier Women’s Healthcare Conference, October 13-16, 2021
Product Theater:
Title: BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) – A Novel, Oral Treatment for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis
Location: Virtual
Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT
Poster Presentation:
Title: Efficacy and Safety of Oral Ibrexafungerp in Subjects with Vulvovaginal Candidiasis: Pooled Data from Two Phase 3, Randomized, Blinded, Study vs. Placebo (VANISH-303 and VANISH-306)
Poster: #326
Learn more about the NPWH virtual conference here. Meeting attendees can view the conference sessions and posters on demand until January 12, 2022.
4th Congress of the International Society for Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISIDOG), October 14-17, 2021
Presentation:
Session 9, Free Oral Communications #3 (Candida & Other): F.13 Efficacy and Safety of Oral Ibrexafungerp in Subjects with Vulvovaginal Candidiasis: Pooled Data from Two Phase 3, Randomized, Blinded, Study vs. Placebo (VANISH-303 and VANISH-306)
Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021
Location: Budapest, Hungary, and online/virtual
Time: 2:30 a.m. – 3:50 a.m. EDT / 8:30 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. (CEST)
Presenter: Nkechi Azie, M.D., FIDSA, Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, SCYNEXIS
Learn more about the ISIDOG 2021 hybrid congress here.
0 Kommentare