SCYNEXIS to Present Pooled Data Analysis Results Demonstrating Consistent Efficacy and Safety Outcomes Across Two Phase 3 VANISH Clinical Trials of Oral Ibrexafungerp Therapy for Vaginal Yeast Infection at October Medical Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced presentations of a pooled data analysis from its successful VANISH clinical development program during two October medical meetings: the Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health (NPWH) 24th Annual Premier Women’s Healthcare Conference and the 4th Congress of the International Society for Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISIDOG).



“Prior to the approval this year of BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the treatment landscape for vaginal yeast infections had not seen a new class of antifungals since the 1990s despite the fact that three out of four women suffer from this condition at least once over the course of their lives,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “We are deeply committed to innovation in the field of women’s health and are extremely pleased to be able to share this additional pooled data analysis from our groundbreaking VANISH clinical research.”