checkAd

ISC Announces Appointment of Shawn Peters as President & CEO, Effective February 1, 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation’s (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) Board of Directors (the “Board”) today announced that Jeff Stusek has decided to step down from his role as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company at the end of January 2022 for personal reasons, having served in the position for 13 years. In connection with this decision, the Board has appointed Shawn Peters, currently Executive Vice President & CFO of ISC as Mr. Stusek’s successor as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2022. Mr. Stusek will be available to ISC in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

Joel Teal, Chair of ISC’s Board of Directors said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his steadfast commitment, as well as recognize the significant contribution he has made during his time with the Company. His calm and determined manner have been synonymous with his leadership, and he has been instrumental in leading the company through a time of transformational change and in creating a highly successful, well-positioned and diversified business.”

Teal commented, “Shawn is a well-rounded and experienced executive with strong strategic acumen who has proven to be an exceptional leader since joining ISC in April 2012. The Board is confident that under his leadership and through his deep familiarity with the Company, ISC will continue to grow in a strategic manner and deliver long-term value to shareholders. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Shawn on his appointment.”

A process to identify the successor to Mr. Peters as Chief Financial Officer will be undertaken immediately.

About ISC
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to our growth strategy and anticipated corporate changes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to implementation of our growth strategy, retention of key employees and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and ISC’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISC Announces Appointment of Shawn Peters as President & CEO, Effective February 1, 2022 REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Information Services Corporation’s (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) Board of Directors (the “Board”) today announced that Jeff Stusek has decided to step down from his role as President & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...