checkAd

InspireMD Receives Reimbursement Approval for CGuard Embolic Prevention System from the French National Authority for Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), a global developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) device for the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) and stroke prevention, today announced that its CGuard EPS stent system has received a positive opinion from the National Commission for the Evaluation of Medical Devices and Health Technologies (CNEDIMTS) of the French National Authority for Health (HAS) regarding reimbursement in France, and the CGuard EPS is being added to the list of reimbursed medical products (LPPR) effective October 25, 2021. This was the final step to full commercial launch of CGuard EPS following CNEDIMTS’ positive opinion for reimbursement received by the Company on May 11, 2021 for the treatment of symptomatic and non-symptomatic lesions when surgery is not indicated.

The CGuard EPS Self-Expanding Carotid Stent is the latest generation open-cell nitinol self-expanding stent with patented MicroNet mesh technology designed to prevent the risk of early and late embolism.

“This milestone now provides physicians in France with the choice to use CGuard EPS in the treatment of carotid artery disease and stroke prevention. We strive to improve the standard of care in the treatment of carotid artery disease, by moving away from surgical endarterectomy towards less invasive options such as the CGuard EPS Carotid Stent System. We believe that the unique and proprietary design of our system, is the most advanced and safest stent system on the market today,” said Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD.

Andrea Tommasoli, Senior VP Global Sales and Marketing commented, “We worked closely with HAS for over a year to gain reimbursement approval, and its opinion validated the efficacy and safety of use of the CGuard EPS carotid stent based on our unmatched and expanding portfolio of clinical evidence and the results of our extensive clinical research program. The expansion of CGuard into France represents further progress in our efforts to grow the geographic reach of our commercial products as we continue to establish CGuard as the carotid device of choice among physicians across the world that treat carotid disease.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InspireMD Receives Reimbursement Approval for CGuard Embolic Prevention System from the French National Authority for Health TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), a global developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) device for the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) and stroke prevention, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...