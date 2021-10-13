checkAd

Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to Develop 300-Unit Rental Community in Saugus, Massachusetts

JV Secures $68 Million Construction Loan from Citizens and Comerica Bank

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division, and Principal Real Estate Investors have announced the formation of a new joint venture to develop Atwood, a 300-unit multifamily rental community in Saugus, MA. The project is being financed through a $68 million construction loan facility from Citizens as Lead Administrative Agent, and Comerica Bank. The debt and equity were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department. Toll Brothers Apartment Living will manage the development, marketing, and property management.

Atwood is located on a 28-acre site in a secluded suburban setting, just 10 miles north of Downtown Boston, adjacent to the vibrant Route 1 retail corridor. There is an abundance of shopping, dining, fitness, and recreation options within a 2-mile radius. Food and convenience options include Trader Joe’s, Stop and Shop, Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS. Dining options include many national chains as well as local establishments. Fitness studios such as Orange Theory Fitness, Title Boxing, VitalCycle and ATCK Fitness complement the 650+ acres of trails in nearby Prankers Pond and Breakheart Reservation.

Atwood will consist of 300 rental apartments, including 225 market-rate and 75 affordable-rate units, in five stories of slab-on-grade, wood-frame construction with surface parking and 25 garage parking space. The apartment units will feature high-end luxury finishes and a best-in-class amenity package, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge, mail room, private dining room with chef’s kitchen, indoor climbing wall, art room, sky lounge with outdoor terrace, resort-style pool, outdoor seating and grills & fire pit and outdoor fitness equipment. The project sits atop a hill offering unobstructed views of the Boston skyline.

Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living, stated: “Atwood will join multiple successful Toll Brothers Apartment Living projects in the Boston market. We’re excited for the opportunity to continue our growth in the diverse region and Atwood will elevate residential offerings in the market.”

Fred Cooper, Toll Brothers’ Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, stated: “We look forward to our first venture with Principal Real Estate Investors and the opportunity to again work with lenders Citizens and Comerica to develop Atwood, which consists of 300 units, 25% of which are much-needed affordable-rate units.”

