Avant Commences Cannabis Export Shipments to Israel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Kelowna, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Grey Bruce Farms Inc. (“GBF”),  has completed its first international export shipment to a leading medical cannabis company in Israel.  The initial shipment of over 200 kilograms (“KG”) of cannabis was made by GBF to Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., an Israeli licensed producer with exclusive agreements with IM Cannabis Corp. (“IMC”, NASDAQ: IMCC CSE: IMCC) to distribute products under the IMC brand in Israel.

This is a significant milestone for Avant to be one of a select number of Canadian companies serving the global cannabis export market,” said  Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant. “We would like to thank IMC for trusting Avant as its preferred supplier of high-quality cannabis for the Israeli cannabis market. The recent licensing of our 3PL Ventures facility in Vernon, B.C., paves the path forward for Avant to distribute its premium flower into other global markets.

The Company views the global export market as a significant emerging and untapped opportunity with substantial barriers to entry. Cannabis licence holders must meet rigorous requirements to receive the necessary accreditations, and then complete multifarious administrative and logistical processes. Most importantly, the ability to cultivate high-quality flower is paramount with respect to a company’s ability to be a reliable and reputable long-term player in the premium cannabis export market.

3PL Ventures Inc. (“3PL”) is a 60,000 sq.ft. facility jointly owned by F-20 Developments Corp. and GreenTec Holdings Ltd.  (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avant). 3PL is currently pursuing its ICANN-GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) accreditation, which would enable it to export cannabis to Israel.


About Avant Brands Inc.
Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.

