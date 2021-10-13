Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access to nationwide EV charging and simplified billing

This solution will simplify the experience of managing mixed fleets as clients gradually transition from ICE to EV

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced its relationship with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide Element clients with access to ChargePoint’s growing nationwide charging network. This strategic relationship provides a consolidated billing system for charging and fueling across client fleets, integrated with Element’s advanced analytics and dashboard reporting platform.



“This relationship demonstrates Element’s ongoing leadership in fleet electrification. We know fleet managers will be challenged with a mix of internal combustion (IC) and electric vehicles (EV’s) as they gradually electrify their fleets, and this agreement will help minimize the administrative burden for fleet and charging expenses, while providing the same in-depth reporting, expertise and analytics our clients enjoy today,” said Chris Gittens, Executive Vice President of Strategic Relationships for Element. “Today’s announcement is another step in building a comprehensive offering to address all our clients’ charging needs inclusive of home, public and depot charging to drive even greater fleet efficiencies.”

“ChargePoint is making the transition to electrification seamless for fleets with take home and on-route charging solutions. We make the charging experience simple and easy for the driver and our robust software including advanced analytics and reporting gives fleet managers the tools and visibility they need,” said Rich Mohr, VP of Fleet Solutions at ChargePoint. “Our partnership with Element and WEX is a major step in helping fleets prepare for the electric future.”

WEX’s technology will help to enable seamless direct integration of fuel and charging data into Element’s billing system allowing for consolidated reporting, visibility and financial controls for fleet managers. Bernie Kavanagh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Large Fleet at WEX said, “As a global leader in the commercial fleet industry, we understand the challenges fleets face in trying to manage these ‘mixed fleets’ and we are proud to be working alongside Element and ChargePoint to deliver end-to-end solutions that help fleets with the adoption of electric vehicles.”